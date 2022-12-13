Most parents worry Christmas will lose its sparkle this year

Of those, 45 percent claim they are too busy, while 33 percent are feeling pressure from work deadlines.

To help bring the magic of Christmas back to life, a third anticipate taking more time off work, and 26 percent will be putting in extra hours before the holidays to help build up some time in lieu.

The research was commissioned by wilko as part of its Christmas campaign, which highlights how the magic can in fact go further this year – even if it’s just through doing the small things that don’t break the bank or take lots of time.

As part of this message, the home and garden retailer enlisted a Christmas-adoring family to become the stars and creative directors of its 2022 Christmas campaign.

Michelle Kirkup, from the winning family, said: “Our entry was based on giving the gift of kindness at Christmas, and we wanted to share how having a magical Christmas doesn’t have to mean piles of presents – it can be as simple as curling up in front of a favourite festive film with family.

“It doesn’t really matter what age your children are, it’s just about finding ways to adapt over the years to bring the magic to life in different ways – whether that’s decorating the tree, making gingerbread men, or just simply spending time together.”