Mother-in-law causes Christmas nightmare between husband and wife





The festive season is supposed to be a warm, cosy time filled with family fun. However, it can conjure up a lot of issues for families who do not see eye to eye. Ahead of this Christmas, one married couple has fallen out majorly over an in-law incident. Who was in the right?

A man desperately took to Reddit to explain a recent argument he’s had with his wife. He explained that he and his wife have been married three years, and he is step-father to his wife’s nine-year-old son. However, the man’s mother treats the step-son a little differently to her biological grandchildren during the festive period. This has caused a lot of tension in the family household, with the original poster taking his mother’s side. READ MORE: Woman ends disaster date with the help of a ‘vomiting stranger’

He told the forum: "My mum has a tradition for every Christmas and that is to get custom stockings of her grandchildren's names and hang those stockings near the fireplace. "When [my wife] found out about the tradition mum has, she said she expects my stepson to get his own custom stocking and be hung along with the other kids' stockings." His mum said that while she loves her step-grandson, she doesn't feel comfortable hanging a stocking for him in her home. While the man accepts her mum's decision, his wife was absolutely furious when she heard it.

One user answered in support of this: “As it should be!! Classy, indeed! “In my family we would invite kids who didn’t have celebrations to join us and we’d make them stockings with their names and make sure they got presents under the tree and my grandmother would put envelopes filled with cash on the tree for each kid.” Another user sided with the wife and stepson, telling the original poster to “go apologise to your wife”. They encouraged him to also boycott Christmas if his mother doesn’t agree to hang a stocking for his stepson.