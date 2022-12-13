Mum who heard clicking sound hit with ‘brutal’ brain tumour

Cancer is a relentless condition that can manifest in a plethora of ways. Oftentimes, however, presentations are misleading. In one woman’s case, a recent course of botox was thought to be responsible for her facial swelling. Much to her dismay, a 10-year-old brain tumour was found to be the real cause.

Jill Kenton said she was shocked to find out that her face swelling was caused by a low-grade tumour after moving out of the city in 2021.

The mother had just moved to the countryside when she received news that she’d need extensive surgery to overcome the deadly condition.

The 52-year-old, from Bedfordshire, said: “I began to notice a slight swelling to the side of my left eye and honestly thought it was probably down to some botox treatment I’d had a few months before. As it turned out, I couldn’t have been more wrong.”

Jill was diagnosed with a left sphenoid wing intraosseous meningioma after noticing dryness in one of her eyes, and a clicking sound that she could hear through her earphones.

