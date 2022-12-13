Mum with rare condition gives birth to world-first healthy baby

Hira Ahmad, 28, suffers from Bruck Syndrome, which means she has brittle bones, restricted growth and uses a wheelchair. She grew up breaking bones so regularly she was taken to a hospital every three months. But after giving birth to Dua in January, she wants to share her story to inspire other mothers with disabilities.

Insurance officer Hira, from Wandsworth, south London, is believed to be the first in the world with the condition to give birth.She said: “People doubt you. They will say ‘you won’t be able to have a baby, it’ll be difficult for you’.

“But I want to put it out there that no matter what, don’t lose your hope. I want my baby girl to go out there and explain to people: ‘my mum is someone who had Bruck Syndrome and is a wheelchair user full time, she’s got brittle bones, but she still managed to deliver me in the safest way’.

“I want her to look up to me and have that inspiration”

Hira, supported by her husband Ather Amin, 24, required specialist care during her pregnancy at London’s St George’s Hospital led by Professor Asma Khalil.