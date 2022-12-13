Netflix Releases Official Trailer for Upcoming Family Movie Dog

Dog Gone tells the story of a father and son who embark on a mission in search of their missing dog in the wild. They do this in a bid to find each other on their journey and prevent major consequences.





In order to track down Gonker, the Marshall family must overcome their differences and difficult relationship while hiking the Appalachian Trail. The movie is scheduled to be released on Netflix in January 2023. The narrative behind Dog Gone is based on a true incident. This touching story made headlines around the world as people from a variety of backgrounds joined the search for the critically ill canine. The puppy had only days to live without his monthly medication, which was a major concern.

This film is directed by Stephen Herek, and stars Rob Lowe, as well as Johnny Berchtold in the lead roles. Herek has previously worked on films such as Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 101 Dalmatians, and The Mighty Ducks. Emmy nominee Nick Santora wrote the screenplay for this film. Some of Santora other notable works include The Sopranos, Prison Break, Scorpion, Most Dangerous Game, and more. Aside from that, in a book titled Dog Gone: A Lost Pet’s Extraordinary Journey and the Family Who Brought Him Home, Pauls Toutonghi details the story of Gonker and his family.

You can watch the official Netflix trailer below:

Dog Gone Comes to Netflix

In the movie, it is revealed that Gonker suffers from Addison’s disease, which will be one of the key plot points of the story. In this case, the animal must receive monthly injections to treat adrenal insufficiency in order to stay healthy. Because of that, the family doesn’t have much time to waste. The pet parents have a little over twenty days left to locate Gonker, otherwise he may lose consciousness in the wild. The dog’s owner, Fielding, and his father engage in an urgent search to find the dog. This is with the help of his mother Virginia, who sets up a command center at home.

A number of actors will play members of the Marshall family in Netflix’s Dog Gone, including Kimberly Williams-Paisley (Nashville, According to Jim, Father of the Bride) as as the owner’s mother. A number of other actors have been confirmed to star in the movie, including Nick Peine (A.P. Bio), Susan Gallagher (Cobra Kai), Soji Arai (Pachinko), Annabella Didion (Outer Banks), Al Mitchell (Just Mercy), Michael H. Cole (The 5th Wave), LaKeta Booker (Coming 2 America), Amber Erwin (Dead Silent), Rachel Thompson (First Kill).