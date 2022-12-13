New, lower price: Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro dips to $1,529 with





Get 10% back with Payboo.





Save $470 on Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro at B&H when you pay with Payboo. Plus, get an instant sales tax refund in qualifying states.

Now through Dec. 18, get an extra 10% back on Apple’s standard 14-inch MacBook Pro in Space Gray (MKGP3LL/A) when you pay with your B&H Payboo Card. Numerous Macs, including the base M1 and M2 MacBook Air, plus third-party electronics are eligible for the promo.

The $300 cash discount paired with the B&H Payboo credit brings the cost of the 14-inch M1 Pro spec featuring an 8-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage down to $1,529.10 — or $470 off Apple’s $1,999 MSRP.

Please note: B&H’s Payboo Card is issued by Comenity Bank, which uses all three major credit bureaus during the approval process. If you have a freeze on any of the three reports, it’s recommended to remove the freeze prior to applying to avoid an automatic decline. Otherwise, you may have to wait 30 days to apply again.