Next James Bond Actor Speculation Addressed By Hobbit Movies Star

Luke Evans has addressed speculation that he could be the next actor to play James Bond following Daniel Craig’s departure from the role of 007. Following a career on London’s West End, Evans became a household name thanks to a string of brilliant performances that span a variety of genres. Known for his role as Bard the Bowman in The Hobbit trilogy, the actor also stunned audiences with his role as Gaston in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast. Evans’ consistency has put the actor on many people’s radars to take over as the next James Bond.

In a recent interview on BBC’s Saturday Kitchen (via Gloucestershire Live) Evans addressed this 007 speculation. When asked directly whether he was set to take on the role of James Bond, Evans remained rather coy, stating that “nobody knows.” The actor continued by saying that it “would be nice” to play 007, before playfully pleading that they “don’t jinx it.” Check out Evan’s full quote below.

The new James Bond? Who knows. Nobody knows. I mean it would be nice, wouldn’t it? Don’t jinx it.

Who Is The Fan-Favorite Choice To Play 007?

2021’s No Time To Die saw Craig bow out of his role as the suave and sophisticated MI6 agent after 15 years and 5 standout performances. Craig’s final appearance as 007 brought the very first on-screen Bond death, shocking audiences and cementing Craig’s promise that No Time To Die was his very last Bond film. Now, a year on, audiences are keen to learn just who will take on this highly coveted role next, after it was revealed by Bond producer Barbara Broccoli that they are looking for “a thirty-something” this time around.

Since Craig’s departure, many Hollywood names have been thrown about with audiences leaning towards a few actors in particular for who should don 007’s tuxedo next. Henry Cavill, who recently revealed that he was up against Craig for the role previously, is a favorite for Bond. Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, and Regé-Jean Page have also found their names at the center of the Bond speculation, while recent rumors seemed to hint that Aaron Taylor-Johnson could be a strong front-runner for the role. However, as of right now, nothing has been confirmed. Evans has also been a popular choice among Bond fans, though with such a large pool of talented actors, it remains to be seen who will secure the part.

When Will The Next James Bond Film Release?

It would be interesting to learn whether Evans has had any major discussions about playing Bond, as he certainly has many of the necessary qualities to take on such an iconic and beloved character. With no official casting revealed yet, Broccoli previously revealed that production on the 26th James Bond movie is at least two years away, if not more, so audiences shouldn’t expect a new Bond film to release until at least 2025. Many are hoping that Bond‘s new identity will be unveiled soon, and at this stage, it seems as though it’s truly anyone’s game.

