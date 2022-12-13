NFL Week 15 games live on Sky Sports: Tom Brady’s Bucs visit Joe

This week’s NFL Sunday live on Sky sees the Jets (7-6) host the Lions (6-7) in a key clash for playoff spots, while Tom Brady and Joe Burrow meet as the Bucs (6-7) host the Bengals (9-4); there’s also a bonus Saturday night triple-header, kicking off with Colts (4-8-1) at Vikings (10-3)
Tom Brady takes on Joe Burrow for the very first time in the NFL as two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL go toe to toe this Sunday, live on Sky Sports.
Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) welcome Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals (9-4) into town – kick-off at 9.25pm – as part of the Week 15 game picks, with the New York Jets (7-6) hosting the Detroit Lions (6-7) in a key clash for playoff spots that kicks off the Sunday night triple-header of NFL action at 6pm.
There’s also a bonus Saturday night trio of games, also live on Sky Sports, with the Minnesota Vikings (10-3) getting things under way as they host the Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) from 6pm.
Following on from the action at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Cleveland Browns (5-8) and Baltimore Ravens (9-4) do battle in an AFC North rivalry clash, with kick-off in Cleveland at 9.30pm, while the Buffalo Bills (10-3) and Miami Dolphins (8-5) wrap things up in what is anticipated to be a snow game in Western New York – this one scheduled for 1.15am in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Back to Sunday night, and rounding off the weekend’s entertainment, we join our friends at NBC for Football Night in America and Sunday Night Football, with the Washington Commanders (7-5-1) hosting the New York Giants (7-5-1) in an NFC East divisional battle with huge playoff implications for the two wild card hopefuls. Kick-off is at 1.20am, Monday.
Elsewhere, the Week 15 action gets under way with the traditional Thursday night fare and another marquee matchup, this one involving the Seattle Seahawks (7-6) and San Francisco 49ers (9-4) as they battle it out for supremacy in the NFC West – live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am on Friday morning.
Finally, to close out Week 15, Monday Night Football sees Baker Mayfield in action for the second time (and earning his first start) for the Los Angeles Rams (4-9) as they travel to the Green Bay Packers (5-8), with Aaron Rodgers’ team still just about clinging on to their thin postseason hopes. Watch all of the action in this one live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am, Tuesday.
