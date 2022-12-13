North London care home busted by police as cannabis farm





Police have been called to a former care home for dementia patients in Arnos Gove, North London. There, they found evidence of large amounts of cannabis being grown.

The incident occurred on Thursday, December 1 around 3pm in the afternoon at the former care home known as The Lime Trees. However, the residential care home is no longer registered with the Care Quality Commission and was under special measures, which is when providers fall short of acceptable standards, as of 2019 at their last inspection. Officers arrived on the scene after someone phoned suspecting the place of being a cannabis farm and have now officially begun an investigation.

A local resident from Arnos Grove told MyLondon newspaper that they initially thought the building had been a “bomb factory” at first. The resident said they saw forensics dressed in blue overalls walking to and from the building for around a week. A Met Police spokesperson said: “At 14:40hrs on Thursday, December 1 police received a call about a suspected cannabis factory in Limes Avenue, Arnos Grove. Officers attended and launched an investigation which is ongoing. “Anyone with information can call 101 quoting CAD 4003/01DEC. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.” READ MORE: Frozen lake footage leaves victim’s families ‘absolutely mortified’

Grace Blake-Turner, the Taskforce’s Chief Inspector, at the time said the plants were “evidentially being grown with the sole intention to be sold for a vast amount of profit”. She added: “I’d like to thank the member of the public who alerted us to this address. “Because they voiced their concerns to police, over £1 million worth of class B drugs are now off the streets.” Louis Smith, the North-West BCU Commander, warned of the dangers of cannabis farms. He said: “Growing and selling cannabis funds career criminals who cause misery to others and commit acts of extreme violence. “People are killed in producing cannabis in this way. These criminals also often prey upon the extremely vulnerable, for example by forcing them to manage cannabis farms.”