Northport Adoptable Pets Of The Week: Smokey And Tortellini





NORTHPORT, NY — Smokey and Tortellini, two female cats who may have never had a home, are both looking to find one for the holidays, according to the Northport Cat Rescue Association.

Smokey is around 1 to 2 years old, according to Lora Wild, a volunteer with the rescue. She is a beautiful grey cat with Russian-blue like fur. “She was living in a colony outside, but was always so friendly and loving, her feeders always hoped to get her into rescue,” Wild said. “She finally came to us and has stolen everyone’s heart. She is loving and affectionate and loves head butts and pets. She makes growl-like purrs as if she does not understand how to tell you she is happy. She is not quite sure how to play with toys, but we are sure with patience she would learn. Life outside does take its toll on these fur babies and so an experienced and patient cat owner would be a great match for Smokey, so that she could understand what it feels like to be safe in a home and finally relax peacefully.”

Smokey is currently at Petco Commack and loves visitors, Wild said. Tortellini, a sweet calico, was also rescued from the outdoors and is only around 2 years old as well, according to Wild.

“She is very timid but with gentle words and patience, she will come to you for loving and affection. Her markings are beautiful and when in foster care, loved a cozy spot to lay and a window to look out.” She is currently at Petco Huntington, and can be found hiding under her blanket, but once her door opens, she loves neck scratches and head rubs, Wild said.

“Both girls are so deserving of their happily ever after, and we know their perfect home is out there waiting for them.” Both girls are spayed, have all their shots, are litter box-trained, and micro-chipped and FELV/FIV negative.

If you are interested in meeting Smokey or Tortellini, you may head to the Northport Cat Rescue website and fill out an application to let them know you would like to meet them or any of the rescue’s other wonderful kittens and cats! Or you can call NCRA at 631-606-2631 or email info@northportcatrescue.org. Smokey. (Courtesy of Northport Cat Rescue Association)