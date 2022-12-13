Norwegian aquaculture leads sustainable animal protein production

Mowi and Grieg Seafood have been named the two most-sustainable animal protein producers by the Coller FAIRR Index.

The index considers a variety of factors contributing to a protein’s overall score; greenhouse gas emissions, water use, biodiversity, animal welfare and antibiotic use, working conditions, and governance.

Of the four companies identified by the index as “low risk” when measured against a number of factors demonstrative of sustainability, three are Norwegian aquaculture producers. Mowi, the world’s largest salmon farmer, led the group, followed by Grieg, and Lerøy Seafood was fourth. The three companies also held these positions in 2021.

Marfrig Global Foods SA, the world’s second-largest beef producer, was ranked in third place by the index.

Mowi Chief Sustainability Officer Catarina Martins said the company was extremely proud to be named the most sustainable protein producer and see its hard work recognized.

“FAIRR’s methodology continues to evolve, and companies are expected to report more and show progress on more metrics than when the rating started five years ago, so it is becoming increasingly harder to be on ranked on the top. Three Norwegian salmon companies are amongst the top four from all the 60 companies benchmarked. This reinforces the recognition of Norwegian salmon farming as frontrunners on sustainability,” Martins said.

Grieg Seafood CEO Andreas Kvame said the ranking reflects the care that producer takes with its operations.

“We need a more-sustainable global food system – and aquaculture has an important role to play. However, we are not satisfied with status quo,” Kvame said. “We continuously work to reduce our impact on nature and improve by investing in new technologies, innovation and new farming practices.”

Lerøy CEO Henning Beltestad said his company is constantly working toward improving sustainability across its value chain.

“It is good to see our efforts in this area being noticed and that Lerøy as a company and the industry once again ranks among the best in this type of index. Our target is to score even higher next year,” he said.

Other aquaculture companies made it into the Coller FAIRR Index’s top 10: Chile-based Salmones Camanchaca reached sixth, Faroes Islands-based Bakkafrost reached eighth, and Norway-based SalMar was tenth.

Photo courtesy of Mowi