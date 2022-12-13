Norwegian government complains to Twitter after being mislabelled

The Norwegian foreign affairs ministry has complained to Twitter after its account was labelled a “Nigeria government organisation”, as the platform continues its rocky reset under new owner Elon Musk.

“Dear @TwitterSupport, as much as we enjoy our excellent bilateral relations and close alphabetical vicinity with Nigeria, we would much appreciate if you could label us as Norway,” the ministry posted with a winking-face emoji.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, and foreign minister Anniken Huitfeldt, were both labelled “Nigeria government official”.

Glitches and errors have been reported frequently on Twitter following billionaire Mr Musk’s takeover in October. More than 70 per cent of the company’s workforce are believed to have been fired or left the company voluntarily since.

Journalist Denis Kazakiewicz made a link between the layoffs and errors, noting that Nigeria’s foreign ministry had mysteriously become a personal account.

“Twitter starts to shake without sufficient staff,” tweeted Mr Kazakiewicz. “Brace yourself for less innocuous flukes soon.”

Twitter engineers have raised fears that the site could crash over the coming weeks and months, with increasing bugs leading to a total breakdown.

The company dissolved its Trust and Safety Council, which addresses abuse on the platform, in the latest dramatic change under the new regime.

Twitter has also moved to relaunch its premium subscription service Twitter Blue, in which users pay $8 (£6.50) a month for a verification badge, offering perks such as higher positioning in replies and the ability to post longer videos.

The previous launch last month was swiftly curtailed as users made use of the verified status to impersonate public figures and brands.

Twitter has since experimented with a short-lived “official” badge, and changed the language to describe the status of accounts that were previously verified.

Half of the platform’s top advertisers have pulled out since Mr Musk’s takeover, accounting for about $2bn in revenue, according to the non-governmental organisation Media Matters.

But the Tesla tycoon has continued to court controversy, with a recent tweet calling for the prosecution of US medical expert Dr Anthony Fauci, who led the US response to Covid-19.

A White House spokesperson described Mr Musk’s comments as “dangerous” and “disgusting”.