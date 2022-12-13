Nuclear fusion breakthrough ‘will go down in history’ as code





US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has announced a major energy breakthrough in developing nuclear fusion. Researchers at Nuclear Security and National Nuclear Security Administrations Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Washington have successfully created a nuclear fusion reaction that produced more energy than it used up. Nuclear fusion reactions involve “fusing” atoms of hydrogen together instead of splitting large atoms apart, generating vast amounts of energy in the process. As the world scrambles to end its reliance on fossil fuels – Russian or otherwise – the energy generated from nuclear fusion has been tipped to help create a near-limitless source of power.

Until now, nuclear fusion has been difficult to sustainably achieve, as it produces less energy than the amount researchers put in to start the process.However, US Government scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory have finally cracked the code. Announcing the breakthrough today, US Under Secretary for Nuclear Security Jill Hruby said: “The National Ignition facility (NIF) is the world’s largest and most energetic laser system. “During experiments, 192 high energy laser converge on a target about the size of a peppercorn, heating a capsule of deuterium and tritium to over 3 million degrees C, briefly simulating the conditions of a star.”

“Along with this, we have taken the first tentative steps towards a clean energy source that could revolutionise the world. Unlocking ignition at NIF will allow us to probe the extreme conditions found at the centre of nuclear explosions, and address significant long-standing stewardship questions.” During this experiment, the scientists used 2.1 megajoules of energy to create the conditions for the reaction, but got nearly 3 megajoules out of the reaction. While this laboratory has a long way to go before becoming a commercial reactor, the event marks an enormous technical breakthrough. It is a significant step forward in generating clean, limitless power. Dr Kimberly Budil, the Director of Lawrence Livermore said: “This is a historic achievement for our team at Livermore, our collaborators and academia, and labs in the US and abroad… who ensured we can reach this moment, even when the going was tough. READ MORE: Scientists make ‘major breakthrough’ in nuclear fusion quest

"Ignition is a first step, a truly monumental one that sets the stage for a transformational decade of high energy density science and fusion research." However, Dr Budil noted that there's a long way to go before commercialisation, adding: "There are very significant hurdles not just in science, but in technology. "This is one igniting capsule, one time. To realise commercial fusion energy you have to be able to many things. You have to be able to produce many fusion ignition events per minute, and you have to have a robust system of drivers to enable that, so probably decades." She predicted that "with concerted effort and investment, a few decades of research on the underlying technologies could put us in a position to build a power plant."

Experts say that nuclear fusion could prove vital as the fuel is abundant and, unlike typical nuclear reactors, fusion ones produce very little radioactive waste. However, achieving the reaction means sustaining and controlling extreme conditions not too different from those found in the Sun. Most fusion labs have reactors known as Tokamaks, which use powerful magnets to contain the plasma that hosts the fusion reaction. But the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore laboratory uses a different method known as “inertial fusion”. This was initially invented for nuclear weapons by simulating explosions, but has in recent years helped to make groundwork in the energy space too. It works by firing powerful lasers at pellets of hydrogen fuel to compress them under intense energies to generate a fusion reaction. While it has been suggested that a “major breakthrough” was made via this process, some scientists are unconvinced that the method will put the world on a path to commercial fusion. THIS IS A BREAKING STORY. MORE TO FOLLOW





