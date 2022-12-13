Off-road flair is added to the Ford Explorer Timberline

Photo Source/Copyright: Stellantis

Adventure and the Ford Explorer go hand in hand, but it is the Ford Explorer Timberline trim that takes off-roading to another level. Those who seek a family hauler but want to go mountaineering will be ecstatic to learn that this three-row crossover SUV offers riders immense amounts of off-road flair. Even though the trim doesn’t make the Ford Explorer a completely functional Ford Bronco, it comes close. One of the more attractive Ford SUVs available is made even more appealing by the package’s stylish aesthetic and extensive off-road prowess.

On top of adding aesthetic touches, the Timberline trim is the only Ford Explorer trim that comes with tow hooks and functional skid plates. In addition, there is even an off-road suspension that borrows components from another Explorer model, the Police Interceptor. Other off-road pluses the Explorer Timberline offers are the limited-slip differential, all-terrain tires, and Hill Descent Control. The package even gives the vehicle a bit of a lift, 0.8 of an inch to be precise, for a max of 8.7 inches of ground clearance, exactly the same as the existing Subaru Outback.

Beneath the hood, a 2.3-liter inline-four engine with 300 horsepower powers the Explorer Timberline, providing enough power for both on- and off-road travel. The 2022 Ford Explorer Timberline trim is a tough SUV built to handle even the most difficult terrains. It offers greater ground clearance and is shielded by steel skid plates. The Explorer Timberline has also received improvements to its upholstery options, a heated steering wheel, and other comfort amenities. The SUV has Timberline badging on the outside to make it stand out.

2023 Ford Explorer Highlights

The 2023 Ford Explorer comes in eight trim levels–XL, XLT, ST-Line, Timberline, Limited, ST, King Ranch, and Platinum. Ford’s Explorer Max configuration is available on all of its trims except for the entry-level XL and offers much more cargo space than the base model. Experts claim the Explorer Limited offers the best value in the model’s lineup as it offers Ford enthusiasts tons of luxury features, such as leather upholstery, power-folding running boards, power tailgate, an upgraded sound system, front parking sensors, and heated rear seats. In addition, Ford’s Stealth Performance Package adds blacked-out exterior trims, a sport suspension, and an even more powerful engine.

