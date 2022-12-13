Omens Studios launches web3 multiverse for its IPs

Singapore’s Omens Studios is launching a new web3 program called the Omens Multiverse to translate its TV series and films into NFTs, VR content and Roblox games. Three kids and family projects are already in development and will begin rolling out later this month and into 2023.

First up and pegged to launch in Q2 2023 is an NFT collection and a series of interactive VR stories based on Omens’ CG-animated short Oasis (2013). In the VR experience, users will play as the space miner stars of the film—George the gorilla and Trusty the otter—and be thrust into a civil war. The studio is planning to launch Roblox content for CG-animated preschool series Leo the Wildlife Ranger (126 x 11 minutes, pictured) at around the same time.

Omens CEO Chi Sim Tang says moving the company into the web3 space is all about tapping into new audience segments. “We felt there was a lot of future upside in marrying stories and VR with web3 and blockchain technology,” he explains. “There are many passionate creators and fans in the NFT space. It’s an enabler for a tech-savvy subculture fascinated with content and media, and fits neatly into our view of a converged tech and media world.” Omens is also open to bringing new partners who want to develop web3 projects for their own brands and IPs into its multiverse program.

Consumers who purchase any of Omens’ NFTs can access things like movie tickets, member-exclusive content, merchandise and early-access to other web3 projects on the Omens Multiverse website. They can also earn a crypto-currency called Omens Multiverse Tokens, which can be used to purchase future games and digital accessories for online avatars.

Omens is still working on a first NFT initiative for kids, but in the meantime, it’s launching a collection later this month based on Taipan Film’s upcoming live-action monster film Circle Line. The studio is doing VFX on the film, which will premiere in Malaysia and Singapore in January. Omens is also working on a Circle Line VR game for Q4 2023 that will allow players to face off against the movie’s monster.