Categories Entertainment Only Someone Who Has Already Rewatched “Wednesday” On Netflix Post author By Google News Post date December 13, 2022 No Comments on Only Someone Who Has Already Rewatched “Wednesday” On Netflix Only Someone Who Has Already Rewatched “Wednesday” On Netflix Will Pass This Trivia Quiz Netflix’s Addams Family adaptation Wednesday has been out for about two weeks now, so let’s see how well you remember it. Here are 10 questions from Season 1 to test your knowledge of the show: How’d you do? Is it time for a(another) rewatch? Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegram Related Tags Netflix, rewatched, Wednesday By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← Grant projects teach Austin students sustainability, green living → Lebanon: Generators that save people and the environment – Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.