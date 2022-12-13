OP Anderson invests in eco-friendly bottles – The Spirits

Aquavit brand OP Anderson will invest in lighter glass bottles and recyclable PET packaging to save more than 150,000kg of glass annually.

OP Anderson Aquavit was established in 1891 and is the oldest aquavit in Sweden.

The brand uses entirely organic ingredients in its production, and has reduced its waste to 4.2%.

Its goal is to achieve net zero by 2030 as part of its overall sustainability strategy.

The new lightweight 700ml glass bottle weighs more than 100g less than the previous bottle, saving up to 74,800kg of glass per year. The new bottle will also cut carbon dioxide emissions by 22%.

Furthermore, the smaller 350ml bottle will be made from recyclable PET, with 25% made from recycled plastic (rPET).

This will save an extra 75,400kg of glass per year, and emit 70% less carbon dioxide from bottle manufacturing and transport.

Marcus Pedersen, global senior brand manager, OP Anderson Aquavit, said: “Weight and packaging materials are significant factors in terms of climate impact.

“A heavier glass bottle means more carbon dioxide emissions during manufacturing and transport chains. We also notice that our customers are increasingly demanding more sustainable alternatives.

“As a consumer, being able to choose a more environmentally friendly option should not be difficult. On the contrary, it should be simple.”

In other sustainable news today, Diageo revealed a partnership to create net-zero glass bottles at scale – a first for the industry.