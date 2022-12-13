Outlander’s Sam Heughan admits he ‘almost gave up’ new project

Sam Heughan has detailed his time on the challenging project in his new book, Waypoints. The Outlander star is no stranger to revisiting Scotland for roles away from the Starz drama, with Waypoints joining the likes of Men in Kilts on Sam’s CV. However, the Jamie Fraser actor has now admitted he almost packed his bags early on into the hike and nearly ended Waypoints just as it’d begun.

Sam joined the hosts of NBC’s TODAY to explain exactly why he decided to undertake such an intense project on during his already hectic schedule.

When asked what made him want to take on the “adventure”, Sam replied: “It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do.

“The beginning of this trail is actually near my home just outside Glasgow in Scotland.

“Scotland has this amazing landscape and I’ve always wanted to do this particular hike because at the end of it is Ben Nevis which is the highest mountain in the UK.”

