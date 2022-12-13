Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland arcade modes have begun

A holiday-themed round of limited-time arcade modes have arrived in the Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland, which runs now through January 4 in Blizzard’s multiplayer FPS game. The Winter Wonderland modes include Mei’s Snowball Offensive, Mei’s Yeti Hunt, and Freezethaw Elimination, as well as a fresh round of holiday cosmetic rewards.

Mei’s Snowball Offensive turns the climatologist’s freeze gun into a snowball launcher. One hit from a snowball knocks out an opponent, and you can pick from either 6v6 Elimination or eight-player free-for-all deathmatch rulesets.

In Mei’s Yeti Hunt, it’s five players versus the abominable snowman. A big Yeti is raiding the local village for meat, and the team has to set traps and try to freeze the beast. The catch is that if the Yeti manages to gobble up too much meat, he’ll fly into a murderous rage – during which time he can easily wipe out your team.

Freezethaw Elimination is a spin on freeze-tag – you freeze your opponents, and thaw your teammates who’ve been trapped in ice. The goal is to freeze the entire enemy team.

The holiday cosmetics this season include the usual weapon charms, player icons, and sprays, as well as a new epic Ice Queen skin for Brigitte.

