Categories
Pets

Owners are finding decorations destroyed by pets who love decking


THESE pets could soon find themselves on Santa’s naughty list after leaving their owner’s Christmas decorations in ruins.

The hilarious snaps have been shared online after shocked owners returned home to find their freshly decorated trees in tatters.

These hilarious photos have been shared online after shocked owners returned home to find their decorations in tatters

3

These hilarious photos have been shared online after shocked owners returned home to find their decorations in tattersCredit: TNI Press
One image shows a guilty pooch giving his owner the puppy dog eyes as he pleads his innocence

3

One image shows a guilty pooch giving his owner the puppy dog eyes as he pleads his innocenceCredit: TNI Press
Two mogs bow their heads in shame as a tree sits on its side

3

Two mogs bow their heads in shame as a tree sits on its sideCredit: TNI Press

One image shows a guilty pooch giving his owner the puppy dog eyes as he pleads his innocence at the scene of the crime.

And two mogs bow their heads in shame as a tree sits on its side with a collection of decorations spilling out on the floor.

But their adorable faces mean they likely will still find a present under the tree this year – as soon as it has been redecorated.





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.