Pet for Christmas? Bismarck animal shelter reminds people of the

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — You should think really hard before deciding to give a pet as a Christmas present, no matter how cute it may be.

Pets are a lifelong commitment with many animals such as dogs and cats living into their 20s.

Shelters have seen a trend of seeing pets getting abandoned by their owners once they realize how much responsibility it takes to own a pet.

Some shelters will even stall adoptions during the holiday season to help curb the trend.

However, Furry Friends Rockin Rescue will still let people adopt during Christmas but urge people not to rush in when getting a puppy or kitty.

“So, if you are interested in getting an animal and the whole family is on board and you realize the responsibility of getting an animal,” said Sara Huft, shop manager. “Of course, if you want to give your kid a puppy or dog for Christmas and you are taking on that responsibility as the parent or guardian. And take responsibility for that animal and realize when your kid goes to college you may be stuck with a dog while they go sit in the dorms or two or three years.”

Furry Friends says they are always looking for volunteers and fosters.

