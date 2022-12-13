Pinterest Predicts: what trends will inspire audiences in 2023?

Celebration

Pool pawties— In 2023, pool parties are going to the dogs. We’re talking party invitations, party favours, party decorations—Gen X and Boomers don’t plan to hold back for their next pet pool party.

Increase in searches year over year for:

DIY dog areas in backyard +490 percent

DIY dog pool +85 percent

Dog birthday party ideas decoration +65 percent

Dog party favors +135 percent

Mini pool ideas +830 percent



Rust married—Based on rising searches from Millennials and Gen X, hues of terracotta, copper and burnt sienna will be frequent guests at weddings this year.

Increase in searches year over year for:

Burnt orange wedding theme +695 percent

Terracotta wedding bridesmaid dresses +230 percent

Orange wedding centrepieces +150 percent

Copper saree +285 percent

Orange dress outfit wedding +285 percent

The YOLO Years—In 2023, Boomers and Gen X will plan epic bashes for major milestones, from 100th birthday parties to 50th anniversaries. And Oldbashes are way bigger than bingo—look no further than jubilee cakes and thoughtfully decorated cookies. You know what they’ll say: more years, more reasons to party.



Increase in searches year over year for:



100th birthday party ideas +50 percent

Golden anniversary party +370 percent

50th anniversary cookies decorated +135 percent

80th birthday party decorations +85 percent

Silver jubilee cake 25th anniversary +245 percent

Home

Showers beat baths-–2023 will be all about the elevated shower routine. Gen X and Boomers will turn rinsing into a ritual in the year ahead, searching for shower bombs and home spa bathrooms.

Increase in searches year over year for:

Shower routine aesthetic +460 percent

Amazing showers walk in +395 percent

Shower bomb +90 percent

Home spa bathroom +190 percent

Doorless shower ideas +110 percent



Hipstoric home—In 2023, people will find new ways to honor old stuff in their homes. These searches are helping people combine vintage – often inherited – pieces with their modern styles. Thanks to the Boomers and Gen X driving these trends, antiques have never looked so chic.

Increase in searches year over year for:

Mixing modern and antique furniture +530 percent

Antique windows repurposed +50 percent

Maximalist decor vintage +350 percent

Antique room aesthetic +325 percent,

Eclectic interior design vintage +850 percent

Home front—In 2023, the front porch will get the spotlight treatment. Rising searches suggest Boomers and Gen X will adorn their entrances with elaborate decor and embellishments.



Increase in searches year over year for:



Foyer entryway decor ideas +190 percent

Front door portico +40 percent

Front door transformation +85 percent

Garden front of house entrance +35 percent

Porch for camper +115 percent



Mush-rooms—In 2023, Gen Z and Boomers will make room for weirdcore design, mushroom decor and fantasy art in their sacred spaces.

Increase in searches year over year for:

Fantasy mushroom art +170 percent

Vintage mushroom decor +35 percent

Funky house decor +695 percent

Weirdcore bedroom +540 percent

Freaky wallpaper +65 percent

Rainscapes—Green living has flourished, but in 2023, people will take water conservation to new heights. Boomers and Gen X all over the globe will apparently invest in rainwater harvesting, rain barrels and drought-tolerant landscaping for natural ways to make their homes more sustainable.

Increase in searches year over year for:

Rain water harvesting architecture +155 percent

Drought tolerant landscape design +385 percent

Rain barrels ideas beautiful +100 percent

Rain chain drainage +35 percent

Rock drainage landscaping +70 percent

Wellbeing

Now processing—Alternatives to talk therapy are on the rise – like expressive art and music therapy – as well as art journaling, which is up a whopping 37x. Gen Z and Millennials are driving this trend, seeking new, creative ways to work on themselves.



Increase in searches year over year for:

Writing therapy +1840 percent

Expressive art therapy activities +120 percent

Music therapy +30 percent

Journal writing prompts therapy +220 percent

Art journal therapy +3755 percent

Primal movement—In 2023, people will trade their screens for stretches and their desks for tricep dips. These primitive, anti-tech workouts invite people to put down their phones and prioritise posture. Gen X and Millennials are driving this trend up.

Increase in searches year over year for:

Primal movement +120 percent

Mobility stretches +140 percent

Neck hump exercises +210 percent

Knee mobility exercises +135 percent

Hip mobility exercises +100 percent

Entertainment

Rave culture will reign in the year ahead—As Gen Z and Millennials recover from over two years in lockdown, they’ll take over nightclubs, warehouses and house parties all over the globe.

Increase in searches year over year for:

