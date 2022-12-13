Pinterest Predicts: what trends will inspire audiences in 2023?

Celebration
Pool pawties— In 2023, pool parties are going to the dogs. We’re talking party invitations, party favours, party decorations—Gen X and Boomers don’t plan to hold back for their next pet pool party.
Increase in searches year over year for:
- DIY dog areas in backyard +490 percent
- DIY dog pool +85 percent
- Dog birthday party ideas decoration +65 percent
- Dog party favors +135 percent
- Mini pool ideas +830 percent
Rust married—Based on rising searches from Millennials and Gen X, hues of terracotta, copper and burnt sienna will be frequent guests at weddings this year.
Increase in searches year over year for:
- Burnt orange wedding theme +695 percent
- Terracotta wedding bridesmaid dresses +230 percent
- Orange wedding centrepieces +150 percent
- Copper saree +285 percent
- Orange dress outfit wedding +285 percent
The YOLO Years—In 2023, Boomers and Gen X will plan epic bashes for major milestones, from 100th birthday parties to 50th anniversaries. And Oldbashes are way bigger than bingo—look no further than jubilee cakes and thoughtfully decorated cookies. You know what they’ll say: more years, more reasons to party.
Increase in searches year over year for:
- 100th birthday party ideas +50 percent
- Golden anniversary party +370 percent
- 50th anniversary cookies decorated +135 percent
- 80th birthday party decorations +85 percent
- Silver jubilee cake 25th anniversary +245 percent
Home
Showers beat baths-–2023 will be all about the elevated shower routine. Gen X and Boomers will turn rinsing into a ritual in the year ahead, searching for shower bombs and home spa bathrooms.
Increase in searches year over year for:
- Shower routine aesthetic +460 percent
- Amazing showers walk in +395 percent
- Shower bomb +90 percent
- Home spa bathroom +190 percent
- Doorless shower ideas +110 percent
Hipstoric home—In 2023, people will find new ways to honor old stuff in their homes. These searches are helping people combine vintage – often inherited – pieces with their modern styles. Thanks to the Boomers and Gen X driving these trends, antiques have never looked so chic.
Increase in searches year over year for:
- Mixing modern and antique furniture +530 percent
- Antique windows repurposed +50 percent
- Maximalist decor vintage +350 percent
- Antique room aesthetic +325 percent,
- Eclectic interior design vintage +850 percent
Home front—In 2023, the front porch will get the spotlight treatment. Rising searches suggest Boomers and Gen X will adorn their entrances with elaborate decor and embellishments.
Increase in searches year over year for:
- Foyer entryway decor ideas +190 percent
- Front door portico +40 percent
- Front door transformation +85 percent
- Garden front of house entrance +35 percent
- Porch for camper +115 percent
Mush-rooms—In 2023, Gen Z and Boomers will make room for weirdcore design, mushroom decor and fantasy art in their sacred spaces.
Increase in searches year over year for:
- Fantasy mushroom art +170 percent
- Vintage mushroom decor +35 percent
- Funky house decor +695 percent
- Weirdcore bedroom +540 percent
- Freaky wallpaper +65 percent
Rainscapes—Green living has flourished, but in 2023, people will take water conservation to new heights. Boomers and Gen X all over the globe will apparently invest in rainwater harvesting, rain barrels and drought-tolerant landscaping for natural ways to make their homes more sustainable.
Increase in searches year over year for:
- Rain water harvesting architecture +155 percent
- Drought tolerant landscape design +385 percent
- Rain barrels ideas beautiful +100 percent
- Rain chain drainage +35 percent
- Rock drainage landscaping +70 percent
Wellbeing
Now processing—Alternatives to talk therapy are on the rise – like expressive art and music therapy – as well as art journaling, which is up a whopping 37x. Gen Z and Millennials are driving this trend, seeking new, creative ways to work on themselves.
Increase in searches year over year for:
- Writing therapy +1840 percent
- Expressive art therapy activities +120 percent
- Music therapy +30 percent
- Journal writing prompts therapy +220 percent
- Art journal therapy +3755 percent
Primal movement—In 2023, people will trade their screens for stretches and their desks for tricep dips. These primitive, anti-tech workouts invite people to put down their phones and prioritise posture. Gen X and Millennials are driving this trend up.
Increase in searches year over year for:
- Primal movement +120 percent
- Mobility stretches +140 percent
- Neck hump exercises +210 percent
- Knee mobility exercises +135 percent
- Hip mobility exercises +100 percent
Entertainment
Rave culture will reign in the year ahead—As Gen Z and Millennials recover from over two years in lockdown, they’ll take over nightclubs, warehouses and house parties all over the globe.
Increase in searches year over year for:
- House music outfits +185 percent
- Berlin rave fashion +250 percent
- Rave party aesthetic +35 percent
- Techno style +60 percent
- Music mixer +115 percent
Source link