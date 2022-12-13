Police digging up a garden in search of child remains





Searches have began in a garden in the hunt for the remains of a child. Detectives acted after receiving information relating to the death of a youngster at a property in 2020 and have now arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of neglect in connection with the death of a child.

The current occupiers of the property in Handsworth, Birmingham, are not connected to the investigation, police said. A neighbour said: “Police were here two days ago and they asked me who lived in that house. The police have been going in and out of the property.” Another neighbour said: “Officers have been here at least two-and-a-half days. They haven’t asked me anything.” Anyone with any information is urged to contact police, Birmingham Live reports. A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: “Two people, a man, aged 40 and a woman aged 41, were arrested on December 9 on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and wilful neglect. “Both have been charged for neglect and are on bail for the offence of causing or allowing the death of a child. “A 40-year-old man was remanded following his appearance at court. A woman aged 41 will be appearing at court in due course.”

Detective Inspector Joe Davenport, from the Public Protection Unit, said: "We have acted swiftly on information and our enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened. "I understand that this will come as a shock to the local community but I would ask you not to speculate on the circumstances."