Princess Diana had it ‘1000x worse’ than Meghan Markle – expert





Meghan Markle’s treatment by the media is not comparable to Princess Diana’s, according to a royal expert. Although some attention in the press has been “cruel” to Meghan, she has not had to endure media scrutiny on the same level as the former Princess of Wales.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told Express.co.uk: “Are dozens of people jumping out of bushes or waiting outside of the gym for a shot of Meghan Markle? No. Diana had it 1,000x worse than Meghan ever will.” She also claimed that Meghan and Princess Diana were different in character and that there was “no comparison” between the two. “No matter how hard Meghan pursues comparisons to Diana, the people that knew and loved Diana would say there is no comparison. Especially when you discuss empathy and compassion towards staff. Diana would pop into her staff’s homes for tea with gifts and giggles,” said Ms Schofield. The ToDiFor Daily founder added: “She would invite their children over to play with the princes. We do not hear the same stories about Meghan’s revolving door of employees.” The world has changed since the Princess of Wales’ struggles with the media and Ms Schofield claimed if Diana had been around during the social media revolution, it would have been “hard” on her.

However, she says, the Princess would have likely found a way to use the internet in her favour as “she was very clever”. She added: “Princess Diana suffered media scrutiny for almost two decades. Harry and Meghan are very litigious. “They clearly document and save everything yet don’t have any authentic footage of Meghan being hounded by the paparazzi. Do I think that some of the media attention towards Meghan has been cruel? I do.” The expert noted that “Meghan and Harry categorize any negative press towards them as cruelty” which was “not a reality”. READ MORE: Harry and Meghan share unseen wedding photos as they drop NEW trailer

In the second episode of the Sussexes’ new Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, the Duchess details how paparazzi hounded her at her Toronto home when she first got together with Prince Harry. “It felt like all of the UK media descended upon Toronto,” the Duchess said. “Then my neighbours texted me saying ‘they’re knocking on everyone’s door, they are trying to find you’.” She added: “They had paid certain neighbours to put a live stream camera into my backyard.” Meghan said she felt “scared” and kept her curtains drawn to avoid paparazzi snapping pictures of her at home. However, the situation is difficult to compare with Diana’s because, at least presently, Harry and Meghan are reliant on the media, according to Ms Scofield. DON’T MISS:

She said: “I think it’s very difficult to compare. Especially when Harry and Meghan need the media so much more than Diana ever did. Diana used them… because they were there…but Harry told us on Oprah that Spotify and Netflix are paying their bills. “They have to court the media because they are pursuing entertainment ventures now and the only way to maintain that life is by giving certain media outlets access to you. And that doesn’t necessarily mean an Oprah sit-down.” While the Sussexes can rely on one another, Princess Diana had to go through her struggles alone, says Ms Schofield. She added: “Diana is such a sympathetic character. Married young, sweet, innocent…and was lonely throughout her marriage. She felt used and rejected. Harry and Meghan are very lucky to have the love and support of each other.”