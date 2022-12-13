Princess Diana ‘would be appalled’ by Harry’s ‘disloyalty’





In a brand-new trailer released ahead of the upcoming episodes, Harry faced more backlash after sensationally claiming that lies were told “to protect” his elder brother, Prince William. Speaking following the latest trailer release, royal experts spoke of what the late Princess Diana would feel over their youngest son’s “disloyalty”.

Speaking of Harry's "treacherous collaboration" with Netflix, Mr Bower claims that it has "destroyed his relationship with William". He also suggested that the "warring brothers" are a bad look for Britain. Mr Bower said: "Not only is that rupture distressing for William and King Charles, but also for the country", adding that the "image of the warring brothers is terrible for Britain's global reputation". Mr Bower also said: "Their mother Diana would be appalled by Harry's disloyalty."

Mr Bower, who released a biography on Meghan earlier this year, spoke of Meghan and Harry's suggestions that their security was withdrawn before their royal exit in 2020. He referred to the couple's comments as "shockingly untrue". Fellow royal author, Richard Fitzwilliams, has also spoken out about the couple, questioning whether the couple's claims about their security had been "sensationalied" by Netflix to boost views. Speaking of Meghan's comments that "security was being pulled, everyone in the world knew where we were", Mr Fitzwiliams told MailOnline that Meghan's comments imply that "they were not given proper security as senior working royals before Megxit".

Alongside footage of Harry and William at the late Duke of Edinurgh’s funeral in 2021, Harry can be heard saying that “they were happy to lie to protect my brother”, adding that “they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us”. The second instalment of the Sussexes’ docuseries, which will be available on December 15, is set to focus on the couple’s decision to step back as working royals. Last Monday, Neflix confirmed, along with a second trailer, that the series would be released in two parts. The first three episodes were released by the streaming service on December 8.