Princess Sofia of Sweden wears new wedding tiara at Nobel Banquet

Princess Sofia stunned guests at the Nobel Prize Banquet in Stockholm by wearing her wedding tiara but with a twist. The jewellery was adorned with emeralds at her wedding to Prince Carl Philip in 2015, however for the gala it was topped with light blue gems.

She has previously worn other versions of the tiara featuring diamond, pearl and turquoise stones to match her outfit for any occasion.

The Princess wore a pale blue dress featuring elbow-length sheer sleeves and floral detailing around the neck for the night out.

The look was completed by her wedding tiara, which was a gift from King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

She posted a picture on Instagram of the event accompanied by her husband, captioned with: “After a few years’ break, we finally got to celebrate the Nobel Laureates!”