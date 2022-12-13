Princess Sofia of Sweden wears new wedding tiara at Nobel Banquet

Princess Sofia stunned guests at the Nobel Prize Banquet in Stockholm by wearing her wedding tiara but with a twist. The jewellery was adorned with emeralds at her wedding to Prince Carl Philip in 2015, however for the gala it was topped with light blue gems.
She has previously worn other versions of the tiara featuring diamond, pearl and turquoise stones to match her outfit for any occasion.
The Princess wore a pale blue dress featuring elbow-length sheer sleeves and floral detailing around the neck for the night out.
The look was completed by her wedding tiara, which was a gift from King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.
She posted a picture on Instagram of the event accompanied by her husband, captioned with: “After a few years’ break, we finally got to celebrate the Nobel Laureates!”
Crown Princess Victoria was also in attendance at the banquet, wearing a bright pink Camilla Thulin dress, with a necklace of blue and pink gems and long diamond earrings.
The heir to the Swedish throne also wore the Diamond Six-Button Tiara, which she has worn to the Nobel Prize Banquet in previous years.
Queen Silvia colour-coordinated her purple gown with an amethyst tiara, which has also been worn by her daughters Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Madeleine as well as her daughter-in-law Princess Sofia.
READ MORE: Piers Morgan teases Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interview
Princess Sofia’s husband Prince Carl Philip is fourth in line to the throne of Sweden, after his older sister Crown Princess Victoria, his niece and goddaughter Princess Estelle and his nephew Prince Oscar.
He married Princess Sofia, formerly Sofia Hellqvist, in June 2015 after a five year relationship.
They have three sons, Prince Alexander, six, Prince Gabriel, five, and Prince Julian, one.
Source link