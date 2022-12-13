Queen Camilla wraps up warm in navy pinafore coat in south London





Queen Camilla, 75, stepped out today in south London for a royal engagement, after she travelled up to Wrexham last week with King Charles, 74. The Queen Consort visited The Emmaus Community at Bobby Vincent House in West Norwood, south London today.

Richard Palmer, the royal correspondent for the Daily Express tweeted: "She's focusing on Emmaus's work in the UK to develop women-only spaces for people who have experienced homelessness." Royal fans praised her work ethic, especially in the midst of Prince Harry's Netflix documentary airing with Meghan Markle. Twitter user @RoyallyBlunt wrote: "Queen Camilla is booked and busy!" Similarly, @Queens_Avenger added: "Keep calm and carry on." For today's engagement, Queen Camilla wore a gorgeous navy blue pinafore coat, which appeared to be draped over a white dress with long sleeves which could be seen briefly at her wrists.

The coat was long-sleeved and reached just below Camilla's knees, veering outwards in an A-line silhouette. From the collar all the way down to the bottom of the coat, Camilla's garment had big round buttons in a straight line. Underneath Camilla's coat, white frilly sleeves could be seen poking out at the Queen Consort's wrists. Therefore, it was likely that Queen Camilla layered up her outfit with a white blouse or dress today.

She said: “You know the nice thing about being a grandmother is that you can spoil them occasionally, give them more of the things that their parents forbid them to have. “The girls are beginning to get into clothes and make-up and, you know, it’s rather frightening when you see them, coming out with pierced ears and a lot of new make-up and funny coloured hair and stuff.” Reflecting upon her own decision not to have her ears pierced, the Queen Consort continued to say: “[The grandchildren] will try to persuade me, but nothing’s going to pierce my ears.” For today’s footwear, Camilla wore her comfortable but sturdy black suede boots, which she wears very frequently, especially during winter.