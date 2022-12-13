Queen Consort praised by fans following Harry and Meghan’s docuseries





The monarchy has come under intense scrutiny following a slew of fresh revelations from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, featured in their newly released Netflix series. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have given unprecedented detail of the pressures they faced within the Royal Family, with a trailer for the second instalment of the series teasing an escalation in their open criticism of the institution. As the second Netflix release looms, Queen Camilla has been celebrated by royal fans as she continues her calendar of solo commitments despite the latest controversy.

On Tuesday, the Queen Consort visited the Emmaus Community at Bobby Vincent House in West Norwood. Emmaus is a homelessness charity which works to help vulnerable people turn their life around by providing them with stable accommodation and meaningful work placements and training. During her time at Bobby Vincent House, which was the first community home opened by Emmaus SLC, Queen Camilla was given a tour of the facility by one of the residents, referred to as ‘companions’. The Queen Consort met with companions as well as Emmaus staff, and heard about the charity’s work to develop dedicated support for women experiencing homelessness.

Clips of Queen Camilla’s visit have been posted on social media. The Queen Consort shared heartwarming interactions with companions at the facility, discussing their experience with the charity over a cup of tea. Twitter users were quick to praise Queen Camilla’s dedication to her royal duties in light of the latest revelations from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. One user wrote: “Keeping calm and carrying on – even with patches of snow on the ground still – just what we like to see, thanks for sharing!” Referencing the clips of the visit, another user added: “Good to see that!” One user praised the Queen Consort directly: “Queen Camilla is extraordinary.” Read more: Sussexes attacked for using Philip funeral clip in Netflix trailer

The visit to the Emmaus community building comes after the King and Queen Consort released their first official christmas card since King Charles became the new monarch. The image, taken by award-winning photographer Sam Hussein, captured the couple at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering in September, just days before the death of Queen Elizabeth II. At the time, the couple were also accompanied by Princess Anne, though she is not featured in the image chosen for the Christmas card. The late Queen did not attend the event due to health concerns. In the image released by Buckingham Palace, the King is pictured in profile as Queen Camilla smiles towards him from the side, the pair both dressed in coordinated red and green outfits, appropriately festive for the Christmas season.

