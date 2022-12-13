Queen Letizia is ‘elegant’ as she imitates Meghan Markle





Queen Letizia today, December 13, attended the inauguration and plaque unveiling of the Instituto Cervantes, or the Cervantes Institute, in Los Angeles, California. The institution, which is present in 90 cities in 43 countries worldwide, was created in 1991 to further the teaching of Spanish and Spain’s vernacular languages.

Today, in Los Angeles, Letizia wore a very fitting white top and skirt underneath a camel-coloured coat. Fitting because, years earlier, Californian-born Meghan Markle wore an outfit very similar to Letizia’s. It seemed the Spanish Queen had imitated the Duchess of Sussex in her hometown. Letizia’s top had a round neckline and long sleeves, which were slightly billowed but tight at the cuffs. She had tucked this into a smart, pencil skirt of the same colour. READ MORE: Natural skincare ingredient that ‘plumps skin and smooths fine lines’

The top and skirt had been tailored by Zarzuela Palace's dressmaker, and therefore the combo was a bespoke design. Letizia had worn this two-piece before, but her coat was new. The royal's coat was the Double-Faced Wool Straight Fit Coat in Camel by Carolina Herrera. Costing a whopping £1,255 on the designer's website, the coat is described as a "straight fit double-breasted coat in double-faced wool".

The white, “Blessed” fitted dress was by Australian designer Karen Gee, retailing for around AUS$1,800 (£970 at the time). She paired the shift dress with a classic beige trench coat, bringing a touch of British style to Australia. To complete her look, Meghan wore a pair of beige suede pointed-toe heels. Showing off her pregnancy glow, Meghan wore minimal makeup, just a touch of mascara, blush, and pink lipstick. Her glossy brunette hair was worn in her classic, signature style – loose curls falling over her shoulders. Returning to Los Angeles today, Letizia’s look was praised by royal fans on social media. Instagram user @chrysa.theodoropoulou wrote: “Elegant!” User @myriamoliverbieytes added: “The influencer, omg.”