Rackspace says ‘known ransomware group’ is behind attack on

A “known ransomware group” is behind an attack that forced Rackspace Technology Inc. to shut down a chunk of the cloud computing company’s services 11 days ago.
In the first interviews since the attack was reported, company executives and an external adviser working on the response said they expected their investigations to be completed this week and that they’re still trying to restore customers’ data. That includes archived email, contacts and calendar items that had been saved in Rackspace’s hosted Exchange system.
