Raising state pension to £380 a week ‘unaffordable’

Ahead of the debate, the Petitions Committee conducted an online survey to ask people for their views on the rate of the state pension and retirement age – with 21,956 respondents.

The data showed most pensioners (73 percent) are using the state pension as their main source of income.

The current rising cost of living has increased financial difficulties for pensioners, particularly in the areas of bills, food, transport, household goods and recreation.

Some 93 percent of those asked said an increase to £380 per week would make it ‘somewhat’ or ‘much’ easier to afford food, while 92 percent said the same for energy bills.

When asked what an increase in the state pension would mean to respondents, many discussed being able to live, eat and heat their homes, as well as a positive impact on their mental health.

