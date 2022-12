Often, Alzheimer’s patients sit with their eyes closed for prolonged periods as the condition advances due to fatigue.

According to the health body Dementia Care International, these symptoms are more likely to occur in the fourth stage of the disease.

It explains: “In the fourth stage, people with dementia may completely shut out the outside world.

“They might sit in a chair or lie in a bed staring straight into thin air, or they might have their eyes closed.