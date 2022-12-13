Rare Glitch in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Sees Player Getting

This year’s Call of Duty premium offering in Modern Warfare II has been a blockbuster success for Activision. There’s no about the fact that millions of players have liked the latest installment consisting of new features and gameplay design.

However, with all the praise and record-breaking achievements, 2022’s Call of Duty entry has also faced serious issues. There have been many instances of Modern Warfare II players coming across strange bugs and gameplay-related errors. And now, a new and mysterious glitch has seemingly emerged in the game. It was recently revealed by a player on Reddit few days ago.

Inexplicable bug in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II gives a ‘fire scope’ to the player’s weapon

One Reddit user, known as u/edspaghed2, shared a post on the social platform with a brief clip from their gameplay session of MWII. It showed their character testing out a weapon in the firing range. However, the most interesting and bizarre thing about this video is that the weapon used by the player in the firing range is having a scope filled with fire. Yes, that’s literally the bug the Redditor mentions in the post.

Now one might say that it looks super cool, which is even emphasized by the Reddit user. They wrote that it is the “OP META SCOPE” while also urging the developers to fix it with a new patch as soon as possible.

Surprisingly, this is not the only incident featuring an inexplicable bug in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II. Just few days ago, someone had revealed a weird error in the multiplayer mode of the game where the map of Shoot House was affected by a ‘sunshine glitch‘. It made the map and match completely unplayable for the user while eventually getting themselves killed as they couldn’t figure out anything.

Hopefully, the team of Infinity Ward will address the case of mysterious glitches in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II. The title is now available across the globe, along with Warzone 2, on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

What are your thoughts one the aforementioned bug? Have you also witnessed any such instance during your personal gameplay session so far? Let us know in the comments down below.

