Remembering the life of Johnetta Talley 1931 – 2022

Retired Anadarko businesswoman, homemaker and matriarch to a big family that includes nearly a hundred grandchildren, Johnetta Talley died Saturday, Dec. 10, at home, surrounded by family. She was 91.

Johnetta Grace Stalder was born in Anadarko, Okla., during the Great Depression to John and Ethel (Lankford) Stalder on May 21, 1931, the oldest of three siblings. Her dad worked at a bank to support his farming habit and taught his children the value of hard work and the essentials in free enterprise and personal integrity.

Johnetta grew up and married Max George Talley of Carnegie in 1950 when she was 19. Together their love produced five children (Jim, John, David, Randy and Terri), plus 37 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchidren and two great-great grandchildren.

She graduated from Anadarko High School in 1949 and attended the Oklahoma College for Women (now Science & Arts) in Chickasha.

Together Max and Johnetta owned and managed a variety of businesses during their 61-year marriage, before his death in 2011. Johnetta worked as an employment counselor for the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs for three decades, and then retired to run a Christian bookstore (The Sea of Galilee) and restaurant (The Ark) with Max in the 1980s.

As a working mom, she searched for meaning and purpose. An amateur genealogist, Johnetta researched her family tree back more than 800 years for great men and women. She found “no big heros,” she said, “but this quest cemented my conviction that only a legacy in Christ Jesus, not earthly achievements, really matters.”

It was in January 1964, after searching the Bible for answers to her questions about life that Johnetta met the living Christ as “He almost literally emerged from the pages of the Scripture to awaken me spiritually,” she said in a biography. “Read Ephesians 1 to learn about that mystery!” she said.

Max came to Christ in a miraculous way in 1973 and together they served the Lord for 38 years before his passing. Together their most notable ministry was hospitality as they hosted Sunday dinner for family and many invited guests for nearly 50 years, including a dozen foster children and others who were “adopted.”

She loved adventures with her children and grandchildren. She was the first to volunteer for rollercoasters and parasailing, paddle-boating and go-karts.

In 2020, she wrote an illustrated children’s book, Jesus the Real Super Hero, for her grandchildren and friends. Copies are available from family.

Max and Johnetta loved travel and together they visited most of her grandchildren in different states, along with excursions with the Lions Club and church groups. While studying genealogy, she found some Stalder relatives in Switzerland and hopped on a plane with her daughter, Terri, to visit them after her 85th birthday. During the pandemic, she visited Washington D.C. and joined in a prayer rally on the Capitol Mall with more than 200,000 guests, praying for America.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Stalder (1972) and Ethel Stalder (1964); her brother Bill Stalder (1983); her husband Max Talley (2011); a grandson, Jonathan Talley (2015); and her sister Betty Holt (2019).

She is survived by her five children and their spouses: Jim and Tina Talley of Anadarko, John and Caryl Talley of Stillwater, David and Jan Talley of Midwest City, Randy and Kathie Talley of Chickasha and Terri and Doug Hayworth of Anadarko.

She also is survived 37 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, as well as by nephews Tim, Jim and Jeff Johnson, and niece Debbie Kane.

In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to donate funds to Bethel Baptist Church in Anadarko, OSU Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Haystack Coffee (BCM) Ministry in Norman, or LifeChoices Chickasha.