Resident Evil 4K Box Set Pairs All 6 Movies With Undead Extras

Fans of the Resident Evil film franchise, based on Capcom’s popular video game series, can now take home a box set featuring all six movies in 4K Ultra HD, alongside a plethora of bonus content.





As reported by ComicBook.com, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has brought together all six films based on the popular video game series to create the Resident Evil Collection Blu-ray/Digital box set. Owners of the set will be able to view Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Apocalypse (both the original theatrical version and an extended cut), Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Retribution and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter in 4K Ultra HD. The films are packaged in a sleek box featuring the iconic Resident Evil logo, with each DVD in a case displaying the main character Alice (Milla Jovovich) in various action poses.

The collection also includes hours of bonus content available for the first time in physical form, such as commentary by the cast and crew, deleted and extended scenes, alternate endings, music videos, featurettes, documentaries, theatrical trailers, outtakes and interviews. Each movie also has its own specific bonus features, including an alternate ending to the original Resident Evil and a “Game Over: Resident Evil Reanimated” documentary for Resident Evil: Apocalypse​​​​​​. Amazon is currently running a deal on the box set, offering it for the price of $47.99 USD.





Fans Can Rewatch All of Resident Evil

Directed by Paul W. S. Anderson, Alexander Witt and Russell Mulcahy, the Resident Evil film series follows Alicia “Alice” Marcus, an amnesiac former security specialist and covert operative who goes toe-to-toe with the evil Umbrella Corporation, whose bioweapons have ushered in the zombie apocalypse. While Alice is an original character who only appears in the film series, many notable characters from the video game franchise are also featured, such as Claire Redfield (Ali Larter), Jill Valentine (Sienna Guillory), Ada Wong ( Li Bingbing), Carlos Olivera (Oded Fehr), Chris Redfield (Wentworth Miller) Leon S. Kennedy (Johann Urb), Barry Burton (Kevin Durand) and antagonists Albert Wesker (Jason O’Mara, Shawn Roberts) and James Marcus (Mark Simpson).

Since the release of the first Resident Evil in 2001, the film franchise has grossed over $1.2 billion and was, at one point, the highest-grossing film series based on a video game, the highest-grossing zombie film series and the highest-grossing horror film series. The franchise also holds the record for the most live-action film adaptations of a video game. A reboot movie with an all-new cast and story called Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City was released in November 2021. The reboot received mixed reviews, with some pointing to the film as an accurate adaptation of the source material, while others note the clunky action and unstructured narrative.

The Resident Evil Collection Blu-ray/Digital box set is available to purchase on Amazon. The first five films are also available to stream on Hulu.

