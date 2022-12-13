Reuben Owen makes savage dig at dad Clive in new series

In the meantime, Reuben enlisted Tom’s assistance in repairing the old tractor he’d purchased, but it wasn’t long before Clive got involved.

Clive told the cameras: “Tom and Reuben have worked flat-out all summer and they work together really well and enjoy each other’s company, so that is really good.

“Now the time has come when Tom has to look to his future and decide what is best for him, so it’s important we talk things through with him as his future depends on it.”

The best friends were committed to working together with Clive’s guidance, but they soon started teasing him.