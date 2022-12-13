REVEALED: The UK’s favourite winter walks according to Instagram

The winter cold might not be for everyone, but there is nothing more invigorating than a brisk walk on a crisp winter’s day. And with frost-tipped trees and frozen lakes, the UK countryside comes alive during the cold months.
With an average 2,400 monthly searches for ‘winter walks’, it shows that finding a place to go can be the hardest part. So, where in the UK is the best place to go for a winter walk? New research by UK family footwear retailer, Wynsors, uses Instagram data to find out.
By compiling a long list of 100 winter walk locations across the UK and using Instagram to find the number of hashtags for each, Snowdon has been revealed as the most popular winter walk destination.
Top 10 Most Popular Winter Walk Locations
|Winter Walk
|Location
|Instagram Hashtags
|Snowdon
|Gwynedd
|492,632
|Loch Ness
|Scottish Highlands
|482,866
|Richmon Park
|London
|461,124
|Arthur’s Seat
|Edinburgh
|294,640
|Calton Hill
|Edinburgh
|173,490
|Lake Windermere
|Lake District
|142,020
|South Downs National Park
|West Sussex
|128,966
|Mam Tor
|Peak District
|114,571
|Ben Lomond
|Scottish Highlands
|110,948
|Botany Bay
|Kent
|106,647
Known for its spectacular views, it’s no wonder that Wales’s highest mountain comes out on top. Just remember – if you’re planning a walk to Snowdon this winter, conditions can be hazardous, so unless you’re an experienced winter hiker, its best to stick to routes around the base of the mountain (rather than trying to reach the summit). The famous Loch Ness then appears second in the list, followed by Richmond Park in London as the third.
Looking for somewhere more off the beaten track for your winter walk? You could try the least Instagrammed locations instead – perfect for escaping the crowds over the Christmas period.
Top 10 Off the Beaten Track Winter Walk Locations
|Winter Walk
|Location
|Instagram Hashtags
|Dovestone Reservior
|Oldham
|12
|Blakeney Nature Reserve
|Norfolk
|54
|Castle Fraser Estate
|Aberdeenshire
|63
|Painswick Valley
|Cotswolds
|152
|Cove Cave
|County Down
|201
|Bishop’s Knoll
|Bristol
|245
|Knockan Crag National Nature Reserve
|North Highlands
|302
|Cardorna Forest
|Scottish Borders
|330
|Greenwich Peninsula
|London
|335
|Bronte Walk
|Yorkshire Dales
|559
To help plan the perfect winter walk, Wynsors has also provided some top tips on how to get winter walk ready:
- Plan your route in advance – Make sure you know where you’re going beforehand by plotting the route on a map or on your phone. Snow and mud might make paths hard to find and traverse, and you wouldn’t want to get lost or have to turn back due to the weather.
- Pack snacks and a flask of something hot to drink – Nothing warms you up faster than a full belly and a hot drink, so why not take a flask of hot tea and a snack or two with you to enjoy when taking a break from your walk?
- Invest in a good pair of walking boots – A good pair of walking boots are a walker’s best friend as cold or wet feet can quickly ruin any well-planned hike. Both the Regatta Bainsford walking boots or Skechers Relment Traven walking boots are perfect for a long trek through the snow on a winter’s day.