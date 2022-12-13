REVEALED: The UK’s favourite winter walks according to Instagram

The winter cold might not be for everyone, but there is nothing more invigorating than a brisk walk on a crisp winter’s day. And with frost-tipped trees and frozen lakes, the UK countryside comes alive during the cold months.

With an average 2,400 monthly searches for ‘winter walks’, it shows that finding a place to go can be the hardest part. So, where in the UK is the best place to go for a winter walk? New research by UK family footwear retailer, Wynsors, uses Instagram data to find out.

By compiling a long list of 100 winter walk locations across the UK and using Instagram to find the number of hashtags for each, Snowdon has been revealed as the most popular winter walk destination.

Top 10 Most Popular Winter Walk Locations

Winter Walk Location Instagram Hashtags Snowdon Gwynedd 492,632 Loch Ness Scottish Highlands 482,866 Richmon Park London 461,124 Arthur’s Seat Edinburgh 294,640 Calton Hill Edinburgh 173,490 Lake Windermere Lake District 142,020 South Downs National Park West Sussex 128,966 Mam Tor Peak District 114,571 Ben Lomond Scottish Highlands 110,948 Botany Bay Kent 106,647

Known for its spectacular views, it’s no wonder that Wales’s highest mountain comes out on top. Just remember – if you’re planning a walk to Snowdon this winter, conditions can be hazardous, so unless you’re an experienced winter hiker, its best to stick to routes around the base of the mountain (rather than trying to reach the summit). The famous Loch Ness then appears second in the list, followed by Richmond Park in London as the third.

Looking for somewhere more off the beaten track for your winter walk? You could try the least Instagrammed locations instead – perfect for escaping the crowds over the Christmas period.

Top 10 Off the Beaten Track Winter Walk Locations

Winter Walk Location Instagram Hashtags Dovestone Reservior Oldham 12 Blakeney Nature Reserve Norfolk 54 Castle Fraser Estate Aberdeenshire 63 Painswick Valley Cotswolds 152 Cove Cave County Down 201 Bishop’s Knoll Bristol 245 Knockan Crag National Nature Reserve North Highlands 302 Cardorna Forest Scottish Borders 330 Greenwich Peninsula London 335 Bronte Walk Yorkshire Dales 559

To help plan the perfect winter walk, Wynsors has also provided some top tips on how to get winter walk ready:

Plan your route in advance – Make sure you know where you’re going beforehand by plotting the route on a map or on your phone. Snow and mud might make paths hard to find and traverse, and you wouldn’t want to get lost or have to turn back due to the weather. Pack snacks and a flask of something hot to drink – Nothing warms you up faster than a full belly and a hot drink, so why not take a flask of hot tea and a snack or two with you to enjoy when taking a break from your walk? Invest in a good pair of walking boots – A good pair of walking boots are a walker’s best friend as cold or wet feet can quickly ruin any well-planned hike. Both the Regatta Bainsford walking boots or Skechers Relment Traven walking boots are perfect for a long trek through the snow on a winter’s day.