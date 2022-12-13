Revealing Her Desire To Be More Than Just a Tennis Player,

Coco Gauff created a name for herself when she entered the main draw of Wimbledon as a 15-year-old in 2019. This was the time when the entire world started familiarizing itself with the name Gauff, as she defeated Venus Williams in the first round. She’s always been willing to express her opinions in public and has always been clear about her views. However, there was a time when the 15-year-old talked about her desire to use her platform and change the world.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Not only that, the American tennis player has also talked about following in the footsteps of Serena Williams. It’s been three years since her iconic moment at Wimbledon, and the American teen tennis sensation hasn’t worried about media scrutiny or other aspects.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

15-year-old Coco Gauff once shared about her father’s advice

After Gauff burst onto the scene following her successful stint at the 2019 Wimbledon, she was preparing to enter the US Open that year. Before stepping on the courts of Flushing Meadows, the teenage tennis star in an interview talked about the advice her father always gave her.

She said, “My dad always told me that ever since I was a little girl that one day I’ll change the world with my racquet. So, I hope that one day I can do that. And I’m already thinking of ideas on how I can.”

DIVE DEEPER

18-Year-Old Coco Gauff Getting Muddled in ‘Lame’ and ‘Unnecessary’ Comparison

With Fellow American Player Triggers Fans – ‘Couldn’t Even Make It to Top 100′

Her father constantly encouraged her as a child that her perspective on sports may help bring meaningful change. Not only that, but she was already considering ways to affect change in her own way at the time. Since then, the tennis player is grateful for the platform and makes an effort to speak out on matters that could perhaps spark a small change.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Gauff once used her platform for a good cause

The 18-year-old has frequently mentioned about using her platform to change the world. Staying true to her words, when the protests surrounding George Floyd’s death erupted in 2020, the 16-year-old utilized the opportunity to speak up against the injustice. She also recently encouraged people to use their votes to bring about change and for their voices to be heard.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

WATCH THIS STORY – Serena Williams Versus Jimmy Butler-Net Worth Comparison

Gauff is one of the prominent players who encourages racial equality and talks about several issues with her heart out. What are your thoughts on Gauff being more than just a tennis player? Let us know in the comments.