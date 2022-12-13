Revisiting the 2022 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Trailer

When Activision and Infinity Ward announced their intent to reboot some of the most successful Call of Duty titles, fans of the series immediately started begging for Modern Warfare 2 to be redone for current and next-generation platforms. In 2019, executives at Activision confirmed that Modern Warfare 2 was indeed part of their plans, but that it would follow the reboot of the original CoD MW2 title.

Fans of the original Modern Warfare 2 had to wait until 2022 to see the first trailer for the reboot of their beloved game. As you will see from the recollection below, the wait was certainly worth it, and the excitement the trailer generated was more than justified.

The MW2 Trailer Lived Up to All Expectations

There are various reasons that explain why the original MW2, which was released in 2009, became such a fan-favorite, but the foremost reason is that players were absolutely blown away by how much the sequel had improved over the original. The same can be said about the 2022 reboot: It manages to show a significant progression in terms of performance, storyline, playability, and online multiplayer options.

Instead of going fully cinematic, the MW2 teaser actually showed gameplay footage along with transitions, and even though it was obvious that many of the MW reboot assets were being recycled, there was an overall feeling of an overhaul in terms of graphics. The level of detail shown by the trailer was amazing, and fans were thoroughly impressed.

MW2 Official Release Trailer

The MW2 teaser accomplished what Activision wanted, which was to get people talking about how good the game and its animations would look. When the official release trailer dropped in June 2022, Activision upped the ante with an opening cinematic that made it clear that this was going to be better than the original. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the transition from cinematic to gameplay was so smooth that you could not tell them apart.

Fully understanding the cultural value of the first MW2, Activision spent the rest of the trailer introducing characters that belong in the MW fictional universe, but they have aged according to the real-time storyline. The nostalgia vibes are heavy, and this is all by design because Activision knows that many competitive FPS gamers came of age during the original MW2 era.

In the end, the 2022 MW2 release will likely attain legendary status a few years from now. It is nice to see video game publishers such as Activision paying attention to what fans really want.