Rod Stewart’s wife Penny daringly bares her shoulders in freezing

Rod Stewart, 77, and Penny Lancaster, 51, enjoyed some time with their friends over the weekend while he was not on stage for his UK tour.

Leggy Penny looked stunning as always showing off her shoulders in a black dress which was adorned with a white rose.

The group looked in good spirits as they posed for a snap as the snow began to fall.

Penny uploaded the photo to her 163,000 Instagram followers along with Rod’s version of the Christmas classic, Let It Snow.