Roger Federer Honoured At Swiss Sports Awards | ATP Tour | Tennis

The impact of Roger Federer’s time as a professional tennis player was global. The ATP Tour great delighted packed crowds in stadiums around the world throughout his storied 24-year career, but the recently retired star was no less beloved in his home nation of Switzerland.

That was reflected as much on Sunday, when Federer was presented with a honorary prize at the 2022 Swiss Sports Awards. It was just the sixth time in the history of the prestigious annual event that the special award had been presented, and the first since 2009, a reflection of the impact that the 103-time tour-level titlist made with his on-court prowess.

“I couldn’t have been as successful as I have been throughout my career without all the help I have received over the years from my incredible fans, parents, wife and team,” wrote Federer via Instagram. “Thank you for the honorary Swiss Sports award.”

Among Federer’s career achievements were 310 weeks spent at World No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings, including a record 237 consecutive weeks from 2 February 2004 until 18 August 2008, and 20 Grand Slam trophies. He played the final match of his professional career in September at the Laver Cup, where he represented Team Europe in a doubles rubber alongside long-time on-court rival and friend Rafael Nadal on an emotional night in London.

Federer won the Swiss Sportsperson of the Year award seven times between 2003 and 2017 and in 2020 he was named the Best Sportsperson in the 70-year history of the Swiss Sports Awards. Following his retirement, the event’s website described him as ‘The perfect sporting icon’.

“One should be careful with superlatives,” continued the written tribute to Federer. “With this, however, you are guaranteed not to go wrong: Roger Federer is the best athlete that Switzerland has ever had.”