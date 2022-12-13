Categories
Rotary Club Invites Community To ‘Santa At The Movies’ Event


ROTARY CLUB NEWS RELEASE

The Rotary Club of Los Alamos cordially invites the community to Santa at the Movies, a family-friendly event at SALA Los Alamos Event Center (formerly the Reel Deal Theater) on Friday, Dec. 16.  Santa himself will be in the lobby from 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., taking wish-list requests from boys and girls.

The event features two movies: Top Gun Maverick, 4:00 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.; and The Polar Express, 4:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $7 for children ages 2–12; $15 for 13 and over.  Ticket may be purchased in person or online at http://losalamos.com/events/santa-at-the-movies/

The concession stand will be open, Bathtub Row Brewing will offer refreshments, and there will be a 50/50 raffle.

Proceeds will benefit the Rotary Club’s fund for local scholarships.

For more information, please contact Jim O’Donnell, (505) 699-7480.



