Russell Causley speaks at first public parole hearing

Russell Causley murdered mum-of-one Carole Packman in 1985 – two years after he moved his mistress into their home. The killer told the hearing: “I didn’t hate my wife, I loved my wife.” But he also “adored” his mistress Trisha Causley, he said.

He added: “The excuse or reason for all this was my infatuation, my devotion with Trisha.”

The engineer, now 79, got away with the murder for a decade but was captured after he faked his own death to make an £800,000 life insurance claim.

Causley, who took lover Trisha’s surname, was first found guilty in 1996 and jailed for life.

The conviction was quashed by the Court of Appeal but he was again found guilty in 2004.

Jailed for life a second time, he was ordered to serve a minimum of 16 years behind bars.

Causley was released in 2020, after more than 23 years in prison, the hearing was told. But he went back to jail in November last year after failing to keep in contact with his probation officer.

The historic hearing is taking place in prison with relatives, the public and media watching via a live link to the Parole Board HQ in Canary Wharf, east London. It was told the Parole Board had previously concluded he was a “proven habitual liar”.