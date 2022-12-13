Russell Causley speaks at first public parole hearing

Russell Causley murdered mum-of-one Carole Packman in 1985 – two years after he moved his mistress into their home. The killer told the hearing: “I didn’t hate my wife, I loved my wife.” But he also “adored” his mistress Trisha Causley, he said.
He added: “The excuse or reason for all this was my infatuation, my devotion with Trisha.”
The engineer, now 79, got away with the murder for a decade but was captured after he faked his own death to make an £800,000 life insurance claim.
Causley, who took lover Trisha’s surname, was first found guilty in 1996 and jailed for life.
The conviction was quashed by the Court of Appeal but he was again found guilty in 2004.
Jailed for life a second time, he was ordered to serve a minimum of 16 years behind bars.
Causley was released in 2020, after more than 23 years in prison, the hearing was told. But he went back to jail in November last year after failing to keep in contact with his probation officer.
The historic hearing is taking place in prison with relatives, the public and media watching via a live link to the Parole Board HQ in Canary Wharf, east London. It was told the Parole Board had previously concluded he was a “proven habitual liar”.
Yesterday, the killer agreed that was a “fair assessment”. Causley then gave a rambling account of how his wife died at their home in Bournemouth when Mrs Packman was 40.
Causley later put the house in his and his mistress’s names.
He said: “I’m now in my house in Bournemouth on a lovely summer day with the body of my wife in the garage.” The parole panel chairman told Causley: “Your version of events has varied frequently. Your wife’s body has never been found.”
The parole hearing was told Causley’s sentencing judge had described how he bullied his wife for years adding he was a “totally ruthless” and “calculated” killer.
Samantha Gillingham, the daughter of Causley and Mrs Packman, broke down in tears outside the hearing. She said it had been “very draining but informative” and was pleased the parole panel had “interrogated” her father, adding: “There were lies told in there.”
She added: “For the first time we actually heard the man speak,” when asked how it felt hearing her father give evidence. He did not give evidence at his trial.
She said her father has now indicated he would be prepared to meet her, which is something she still wants.
The parole hearing continues.
Source link