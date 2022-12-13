Russia ‘sensitive’ about war questions hijacking Putin event

Related video: War in Ukraine leaves 1.5 million people without electricity in southern port city of Odesa
Vladimir Putin’s traditional end-of-year press conference has been cancelled over fears that the event would be hijacked by uncomfortable questions about the invasion of Ukraine, the UK’s Ministry of Defence says.
There are increasing concerns about the prevalence of anti-war feeling in Russia, the MoD said in its latest intelligence update today.
On the war front, over 50 per cent of the Donetsk region has now been captured by Mr Putin’s forces, according to an update early this morning from a Russia-backed official in Ukraine’s east.
“A little more than 50 per cent of the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic has been liberated,” the Russia-installed administrator handling the occupied parts of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, told Russian news agency RIA.
Officials in Kyiv have not confirmed the claims by the Russia-backed official.
Eastern Ukraine has seen some of the fiercest fighting in the war and many of its major towns have been turned into battered ruins. Russia launched shells at Bakhmut and Avdiivka, Ukraine’s military said yesterday, confirming mortar and artillery fire on nearly 20 settlements near Bakhmut.
Kyiv ‘repels attacks on 16 settlements’
Ukraine has repelled Russian attacks near 16 settlements in eastern Ukraine, according to the General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces.
The past day saw Ukraine’s troops hit two Russian control points and six areas of Russian troop concentration as well as a fuel depot, it was reported yesterday.
Belarus carries out inspection of troop combat readiness
Belarus has launched an unannounced inspection of its troops’ combat readiness, its defence ministry said on Tuesday.
“The activities will be comprehensive in nature; troops will have to move to the designated areas as soon as possible, carry out their engineering equipment, organise protection and defence, and set up bridge crossings over the rivers Neman and Berezina,” the defence ministry said.
It added that military equipment and personnel will be moved and movement along certain public roads would be restricted.
War in Ukraine: Are Putin and Zelensky ready for peace talks?
Europe shifts focus to avoiding energy shortage next year
The heads of the International Energy Agency and European Union‘s executive branch said Monday that the 27-nation bloc is expected to weather an energy crisis this winter but needs to speed renewables to the market and take other steps to avoid a potential shortage next year in natural gas needed for heating, electricity and factories.
Even after Russia cut most natural gas to Europe amid the war in Ukraine, EU countries largely were able to fill gas storage for the winter heating season by tapping new supplies, saving energy and benefiting from mild weather and low demand from China amid COVID-19 lockdowns.
But those reasons could evaporate next year, making it critical that the EU focus on ramping up energy efficiency efforts, easing the way for renewables and continuing to conserve energy, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a joint news conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Ukraine’s allies to meet to provide aid
Ukraine‘s allies will meet in Paris on Tuesday to provide urgent aid to help the country get through freezing winter temperatures as Russian forces target civilian infrastructure across the country.
About 70 countries and institutions will discuss what can be offered between now and March to maintain water, food, energy, health and transport.
A second meeting between France, Ukraine and some 500 companies will see what can be invested and done in the short to long-term.
The international meeting will look to create an online mechanism so that Ukraine can put down its urgent needs and donor countries can respond in accordance, a French diplomat said.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address the meeting by video link and his wife, Olena Zelenska, will attend in person.
Putin and Xi ‘to hold talks by year-end’
Russian president Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will hold talks to discuss the events of 2022 in late December, the Russian business daily Vedomosti reported on Tuesday.
Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesman, told the newspaper that the date and the agenda of the meeting are already known, but an official announcement will come later.
The newspaper, citing an unnamed source close to the Russian presidential administration said that it is unlikely that the meeting will be face-to-face.
“Details are being worked out,” the source told Vedomosti.
Russia admits situation ‘difficult’ in Donetsk
The Russia-installed administrator in Donetsk has said that Moscow’s troops are facing a difficult situation amid counterattacks from Ukrainian forces.
“The situation remains difficult, the enemy is trying to counterattack, but our units are now holding all positions. It is not always possible to move forward,” Denis Pushilin said.
In another pocket witnessing heavy fighting, Russia has surrounded Maryinka town with a fierce battle seen taking place in its streets, another Moscow-backed official in the region said, reported TASS news agency.
Kremlin ‘extremely sensitive’ about Ukraine dominating Putin event – MoD
Russia has most likely cancelled Vladimir Putin’s traditional end-of-year press conference over fears that the event would be hijacked by uncomfortable questions about the invasion of Ukraine, the UK’s Ministry of Defence says.
“This will be the first time in 10 years that Putin has not held the annual event, while the usual public phone-in also did not take place this year,” the MoD noted.
It added: “Kremlin officials are almost certainly extremely sensitive about the possibility that any event attended by Putin could be hijacked by unsanctioned discussion about the ‘special military operation’.”
The press conference, cancelled by the Kremlin yesterday, has become a “significant fixture in Putin’s calendar of public engagement and has frequently been used as an opportunity to demonstrate the supposed integrity of Putin,” the ministry said.
“Although questions are almost certainly usually vetted in advance, the cancellation is likely due to increasing concerns about the prevalence of anti-war feeling in Russia,” the MoD said in its latest intelligence update.
Russian shelling kills civilian in Kherson
A woman and her dog were struck by Russian shrapnel yesterday in a shelling incident in recently liberated Kherson city.
The shell targeted a building of the centre for reintegration of homeless and released persons, reported The Kyiv Independent.
Arpan Rai13 December 2022 05:50
He was tortured by Russia – now he’s getting his revenge
The pain inflicted by his torturers was so severe that Volodymyr Zhemchugov tried to bite through the drip keeping him alive in order to blow bubbles of air into his veins and kill himself.
The Soviet-era soldier turned Ukrainian partisan was being held in a prison hospital by Russian-backed proxies. It was 2015 in the eastern city of Luhansk.
He says the Russian intelligence officers holding him had threatened to electrocute the mutilated stumps of his arms daily to obtain information.
Vladimir Putin had recently illegally annexed the Crimean peninsula, war was raging between the Ukrainian military and Russian-backed separatists in Donbas. And in the middle of this, 52-year-old Zhemchugov had been captured after accidentally crawling over a mine while trying to sabotage a power line to a Russian-backed camp. Both his hands had been blown off and he had been blinded.
Arpan Rai13 December 2022 05:49
