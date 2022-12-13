Russia-Ukraine war live: UK imposes sanctions on Russian

UK sanctions Russian commanders and Iranian businessmen Patrick Wintour The UK Foreign Office announced it was sanctioning 12 Russian commanders for their role in attacks on Ukrainian cities, including Major General Robert Baranov, identified by Bellingcat as the commander of programming and targeting Russian cruise missiles. The Foreign Office view the dozen as the most senior officers directly involved in the assault on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure. The sanctioning makes them prime targets for war crimes tribunals in the event of such trials ever being held. 🚨 SANCTIONED: 12 senior commanders of Russian military forces, including units implicated in attacks on Ukrainian cities. 🔗 https://t.co/WO17BiD2g9 pic.twitter.com/GVcuhaOcqa — Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) December 13, 2022

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/FCDOGovUK/status/1602627487292342275″,”id”:”1602627487292342275″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”7a957cd2-f9eb-456b-9c4f-8c48d5b63ca2″}}”/> The UK said it was sanctioning four Iranians including the co-owner and managing director of MADO, an Iranian drone engine manufacturer. The Foreign Office, citing UK defence intelligence reports, claimed: Russian armed forces are struggling to replenish their missile reserves, while they are increasingly forced to rely on second rate drones supplied by Iran to keep up their inhumane bombardments of the Ukrainian people. James Cleverly, the foreign secretary, said: The Iranian regime is increasingly isolated in the face of deafening calls for change from its own people and is striking sordid deals with Putin in a desperate attempt to survive. Updated at 06.38 EST

Generators are as important as armour in helping Ukraine survive Vladimir Putin’s energy terror this winter, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, told an emergency conference convened in Paris to coordinate short-term infrastructure and humanitarian aid to Ukraine for the next four months.

Zelenskiy said his country needed an additional €800m to survive the winter and €1.5bn to restore the long-term damage to the energy grid.

The aim of the conference is to set up an international coordination mechanism to ensure the €800m needed secures Ukraine the right mix of generators, transformers, equipment for the restoration of high voltage networks, and gas turbines.

Zelenskiy vowed that “we will do everything to counter the blackout and the energy terror. Most of our power plants are damaged or destroyed by the bombings,” he said addressing the conference by video link.

Every day our engineers have to disconnect millions of Ukrainians for these repairs. Currently there are 12 million. And every day we expect new Russian strikes. That’s why the generators have become as important as armour to protect the population.



He was addressing a French-inspired conference designed to coordinate humanitarian aid to the country attended by more than 40 countries and 30 multilateral bodies. In the afternoon France was holding a separate conference on the long-term reconstruction of the country.

Energy experts say the key task for Ukraine is not to avoid black-outs but to ensure that each day all neighbourhoods are receiving at least three hours of electricity, something that requires difficult distribution of the grid.

Latest figures from the EU Frontex cited by the Polish migration expert at Warsaw University Maciej Duszczyk show the Russian bombardment has not led to a second wave of mass refugees.

He said there had been only a slight net increase of 10,000 Ukrainians crossing their border in the past week, with 65% still going to Poland.

He added:

The next two months are crucial, but the exodus may be lower than in April because Ukraine’s morale about winning the war is higher.



He added although the temperature was projected to drop below freezing at night it was due to be about five degrees by day, relatively mild for a Ukrainian winter.

Olena Zelenska, the president’s wife, addressing the conference in person, asked Europeans to imagine being under the Russian bombardment.

The first lady of Ukraine said in a rare address:

But how do you feel what this war is doing to our country and our people? how do you feel what more than 4,000 missiles that hit Ukrainian cities mean? What does 50,000 missiles launched in a single day against our country mean? What are 2,719 educational establishments affected or destroyed? How do you feel over 1,100 medical establishments destroyed or affected? Can you imagine half of France without electricity?



Macron, often accused of trying to secure a premature peace said “it is up to Ukraine, the victim of this aggression, to decide on the conditions for a just and lasting peace”.

He added the 10-point peace plan proposed by Zelenskiy at the G20 in Bali “constitutes an excellent basis on which we will build together”.

Macron, often accused of trying to secure a premature peace said "it is up to Ukraine, the victim of this aggression, to decide on the conditions for a just and lasting peace".

He added the 10-point peace plan proposed by Zelenskiy at the G20 in Bali "constitutes an excellent basis on which we will build together".

The UK Foreign Office announced it was sanctioning 12 Russian commanders for their role in attacks on Ukrainian cities, including Major General Robert Baranov, identified by Bellingcat as the commander of programming and targeting Russian cruise missiles.

The Foreign Office view the dozen as the most senior officers directly involved in the assault on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure. The sanctioning makes them prime targets for war crimes tribunals in the event of such trials ever being held.

“,”elementId”:”9bd23ea9-709d-4aa6-af53-4bd8b385a399″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TweetBlockElement”,”html”:”



The UK said it was sanctioning four Iranians including the co-owner and managing director of MADO, an Iranian drone engine manufacturer.

The Foreign Office, citing UK defence intelligence reports, claimed:

Russian armed forces are struggling to replenish their missile reserves, while they are increasingly forced to rely on second rate drones supplied by Iran to keep up their inhumane bombardments of the Ukrainian people.



James Cleverly, the foreign secretary, said:

The Iranian regime is increasingly isolated in the face of deafening calls for change from its own people and is striking sordid deals with Putin in a desperate attempt to survive.



Ukrainian forces have reportedly damaged a key bridge outside the southern city of Melitopol, a key objective for Kyiv in the region.

The crossing over the Molochna River is situated between Melitopol and the village of Kostyantynivka just to the east of the city on the M14 highway and was struck overnight.

Video posted online showed two supports of the bridge had been damaged during the attack, with the span partly collapsed by the blast, making it reportedly unusable for heavy military traffic.

“,”elementId”:”8a3b8372-d1a7-46b9-ba26-bfa02cdc5a06″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TweetBlockElement”,”html”:”



The strike on the bridge comes just two days after Ukraine hit a Russian barracks sited in a resort in the city, with Himars rockets causing substantial damage and casualties.

The increase in Ukrainian pressure on Russian forces in Melitopol appears to be following a similar pattern to tactics used against Kherson before its liberation, with the targeting of both Russian troops and supply lines, including logistics links to the Crimean peninsula and to the east via the Russia-occupied cities to Berdiansk and Mariupol.

With Ukrainian forces now operating east of the Dnieper River, Melitopol is seen as a key objective for Kyiv in the south of the country after the recapture of Kherson.

Read the full story here:

The time in Kyiv is 1pm. Here is a round-up of the day’s stories so far:

“,”elementId”:”53609297-761e-4a9f-97b6-20c671dd5bde”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”



The United States has shipped the first part of its power equipment aid to Ukraine, US officials said on Monday, as Washington works to support the country’s energy infrastructure against intensifying attacks from Russia. The first tranche was power equipment worth about $13m, one of the officials said. Another source familiar with the matter said two more planeloads of equipment would leave from the United States this week.



Russia and Ukraine pounded each other’s forces in heavy fighting in the eastern region of Donetsk on Tuesday. Moscow is battling to take full control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, two of four territories the Kremlin claims to have annexed in votes rejected by most countries as illegal.



There were unverified reports on social media of an attack on a bridge behind the frontlines in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol, which is seen as vital to Russia’s defence of territory it holds in the south, including Crimea, Reuters reports. Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed official in Zaporizhzhia region, shared video on his Telegram channel of what he said was the bridge and blamed Ukrainian “terrorists” for the damage. Ivan Fedorov, the exiled mayor of Melitopol, also shared video showing damage to what appeared to be the same bridge.



The town of Klintsy in Russia’s southern Bryansk region was shelled overnight by Ukraine, the regional governor claimed, adding that there were no casualties or damage. “As a result of the work of the air defence systems of the Russian Armed Forces, the missile was destroyed, some parts hit the territory of an industrial zone,” governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram.



Global economic powers have pledged to beef up Kyiv’s military capabilities with a focus on air defence, as Russian missiles, artillery and drones hammered targets in Ukraine. The Group of Seven promised to “meet Ukraine’s urgent requirements” after president Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed for modern tanks, artillery and long-range weapons to counter Russia’s devastating invasion, Reuters reported.



Arms shipments to Ukraine will end as soon as peace talks to end the Russian invasion begin, Italy’s defence minister told parliament on Tuesday. “I am aware that military aid will have to end sooner or later, and will end when we will have the peace talks that we are all hoping for,” said the defence minister, Guido Crosetto, while addressing the upper-house Senate.



French president Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that there was an agreement on removing heavy weapons from Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and that talks were under way on the modalities around this. “We managed to protect Chornobyl and our goal is to protect Zaporizhzhia. The coming weeks will be crucial,” Macron said, as he arrived to attend an international conference France is hosting an international conference in Paris to provide urgent aid to help Ukraine get through freezing winter temperatures as Russian forces target civilian infrastructure across the country, Reuters reported.



European Union countries’ energy ministers must decide on Tuesday if they are ready to reach a deal on an EU-wide gas price cap, the Czech Republic’s industry minister, Jozef Sikela, said. “This is now purely up to the ministers to show if they are ready to reach an agreement or not,” Sikela said on his arrival to a meeting of EU energy ministers in Brussels, where they aim to agree on the price cap.



Belarus has launched an unannounced inspection of its troops’ combat readiness, its defence ministry said on Tuesday. “The activities will be comprehensive in nature; troops will have to move to the designated areas as soon as possible, carry out their engineering equipment, organise protection and defence, and set up bridge crossings over the rivers Neman and Berezina,” the defence ministry said.



Russian president Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will hold talks to discuss the events of 2022 in late December, the Russian business daily Vedomosti reported on Tuesday. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesperson, told the newspaper that the date and the agenda of the meeting are already known, but an official announcement will come later.



European Union governments on Monday struck a deal with Hungary that sorts out financial aid for Ukraine in 2023 and gains Budapest’s approval for a global minimum corporate tax, all in exchange for EU flexibility about funds paid to Hungary. The complex deal came after months of wrangling between EU institutions, member countries and Hungary and was spelled out on Monday by the council that represents EU member governments and by diplomats speaking anonymously.



Ukraine has called for the west to supply Patriot missiles batteries and other modern air defence systems. The country’s prime minister, Denys Shmyhal, made the appeal to western allies amid growing concerns that attacks by Russia on its electricity grid could create a new wave of refugees.



The head of the Norwegian Refugee Council said he expected another wave of hundreds of thousands of refugees from Ukraine to go to Europe over the winter because of “unliveable” conditions. Millions of people in Ukraine have been left without heat, clean water or power amid plummeting temperatures, following Russian missile strikes on the country’s energy infrastructure.



That’s it from me, Tom Ambrose, for now. My colleague Léonie Chao-Fong will be along shortly to continue bringing you all the latest from Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“,”elementId”:”6a791488-d966-401c-b483-368d67a50eb3″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:false,”summary”:true},”blockCreatedOn”:1670927994000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”05.39 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1670929203000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”06.00 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1670929203000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”06.00 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”06.00″,”title”:”Summary”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Tue 13 Dec 2022 07.15 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 13 Dec 2022 00.29 EST”},{“id”:”63981f7c8f08ac4cf75dd5bc”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

There were unverified reports on social media of an attack on a bridge behind the frontlines in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol, which is seen as vital to Russia’s defence of territory it holds in the south, including Crimea, Reuters reports.

“,”elementId”:”35e9e57c-a652-4767-83ff-a2fc5844ae5d”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TweetBlockElement”,”html”:”



The Guardian has not independently confirmed the reports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will hold talks to discuss the events of 2022 in late December, the Russian business daily Vedomosti reported on Tuesday.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesman, told the newspaper that the date and the agenda of the meeting are already known, but an official announcement will come later.

European Union governments on Monday struck a deal with Hungary that sorts out financial aid for Ukraine in 2023 and gains Budapest’s approval for a global minimum corporate tax, all in exchange for EU flexibility about funds paid to Hungary.

The United States has shipped the first part of its power equipment aid to Ukraine, US officials said on Monday, as Washington works to support the country’s energy infrastructure against intensifying attacks from Russia.

Hello and welcome to the Guardian’s live coverage of the war in Ukraine. My name is Helen Sullivan and I’ll be bringing you the latest developments for the next while.

