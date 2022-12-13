Sam Smith Wore A Body Suit At Jingle Ball, And Body Shamers Need

You know Sam Smith. Still, let me remind you. Sam is a Grammy-, Oscar-, and Golden Globe–winning star who’s shattered records with their amazing voice and catchy bops.
The performance was great — I wish Kim’s mic was turned up a bit more, but still. It was great.
However, some people decided to take the opportunity to comment on Sam’s body and mock Sam’s outfit — a shimmering silver jumpsuit.
I won’t quote the criticism because we don’t need to give body shamers a platform.
As for the outfit, I think it’s a pretty standard lewk for a pop star?? Even Harry Styles wore something similar on his tour.
Like, please?? It’s not even scandalous????
There’s been a lot of discourse surrounding Sam, their body, and whether it’s just a bad outfit.
BUT…in the end, it doesn’t really matter because Sam is up there, singing No. 1 songs with an amazing voice and a shitload of awards under their belt.
So, body shamers have a seat. And Sam, keep doin’ you.
