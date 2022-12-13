Samsung Electronics Launches Newsrooms in Sweden and Norway

Samsung Electronics today announced the launch of Samsung Newsroom Sweden and Samsung Newsroom Norway, which will serve as the first-ever official news sources of Samsung Electronics for local media and consumers in the Nordic region.

Similar to Samsung Global Newsroom, Samsung Newsroom Sweden and Samsung Newsroom Norway will feature a wide range of content, covering the company’s latest news, campaigns, CSR actions, products and services and business insights. In addition, Newsroom readers can access original content created specifically for their home country in their respective local languages, Swedish and Norwegian.

For over 30 years, Samsung has provided consumers in Sweden and Norway with the best quality products across mobile devices, home appliances and display products. These two Newsroom launches mark the 43rd and 44th Newsroom sites launched worldwide.

For more information about Samsung’s activities in Sweden, visit news.samsung.com/se.

For more information about Samsung’s activities in Norway, visit news.samsung.com/no.