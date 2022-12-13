Scott Parks, 86, of Radcliff, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at his home.

He retired from Willamette Industries in Hawesville. After retiring, he enjoyed volunteering for Habitat ReStore in Elizabethtown as a greeter. Scott was a proud Marine. He was a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Rena Parks; his sister, Ruth Roberson; and a grandson, Colin Whitfill.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Elizabeth Parks; three children, Barry Parks, Dawn Whitfill and Leyla Hook (Eddie); six grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

