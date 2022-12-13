Scottish Premiership: What to look out for as season returns from

The Scottish Premiership returns this week with a new manager in charge at Rangers as they look to halt Celtic’s title charge, while there is plenty at stake further down the table as well.

Michael Beale takes charge of his first league game under the Ibrox floodlights on Thursday night against Hibs, live on Sky Sports, while Celtic’s return will also be in front of the television cameras on Saturday lunchtime at Aberdeen.

Just four points separate third and seventh in the table with the relegation battle also too close to call.

We asked former Hibernian and Rangers midfielder Kevin Thomson for his assessment of an intriguing season for Scottish football…

Title race

Rangers return from the World Cup break against Hibs, live on Sky Sports, with new manager Beale desperate to cut the nine-point gap on leaders Celtic ahead of the second Old Firm game of the season.

Kevin Thomson is certain Rangers will start to impress under the former Ibrox first-team coach.

“I think he knows himself they need to have a go,” he said.

“They need to try and bridge the gap, they need to try and be really competitive with the other side of the city.

“A difficult game against Hibs, I think every game will be difficult.

“They’ll know that the derby is coming and they know it’s at home so it’s one they’ll have to capitalise on.

“I’m pretty sure both teams are capable of going on good runs which makes it difficult to bridge that gap. I’m pretty sure internally he’ll be sending a message that this is still a title fight.

“There’s no doubt that in Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s reign towards the end there was something a miss.

“There was a lot of criticism and a lot of grumbling and the team did look a bit lethargic and one paced.

“There’s no doubt Mick Beale is a wizard on the training pitch and the boys will really buy into his training.

“The harsh reality is when you aren’t top of the league, second is nothing in Scotland. The harsh reality is they have to win games of football.

“Celtic are a really good team.

“It’s mad to think when Ange came to Scotland, his credentials were being questioned, but he always stayed with real respect and quality as an individual.

“He carries himself with real class which is refreshing and the way he’s conducted himself has been a breath of fresh air. He’s got a really good team, his recruitment has been spot-on.”

Is Lee Johnson under pressure at Hibs?

Image:

Lee Johnson took charge at Hibs in the summer





Hibs currently sit eighth in the table after three straight defeats before the World Cup break.

Thomson believes manager Lee Johnson can handle the pressure of turning things around on the pitch.

“As a manager, you put yourself under pressure anyway because you know you’re only really as good as your last result,” he said.

“When the results don’t go according to plan and you have a wee dip and you fall down the table, especially when you’ve got an arch-rival and they’re doing well, then that pressure seems to mount a bit more and the voices become a bit louder.

“When they beat St Mirren at home they went third then all of sudden they go on a bad run and they fall down the table.

“If you look at these next games, he’ll need positive results. I’m pretty sure he’ll back himself.

“I think the positives of having Aiden McGeady and Kevin Nesbit back fit will certainly bolster the squad.

“At the same time he’s got the heartache of losing Martin Boyle who is the talisman for the Hibees, so to try and fill that void is going to be difficult.”

Image:

Hibs’ Ryan Porteous is out of contract at the end of the season





Defender Ryan Porteous is out of contract at the end of the season and has confirmed he will not be signing a new deal at Easter Road.

Thomson though believes it is vital Johnson continues to get the best from him while he can.

“I think it’ll be an internal one for Lee and the staff to see how Ryan is conducting himself on a day-to-day basis.

“I thought they could’ve potentially got him tied up and hopefully got a good sell-on for him down the line, but Ryan might have his eyes on bigger prizes.

“Unfortunately, that’s just football. I’m a Hibee myself and my kids are Hibees, they want to see the best staying at Hibs but it’s just the nature of the beast.

“Ideally in a perfect world they would tie him down but it looks like that’s not going to happen.

“It’s up to Lee Johnson and his staff to see how he conducts himself day to day.

“Hibs need Ryan Porteous, they need him at his best and, as long as he’s professional and doing everything he’s asked as a Hibs player, I’m pretty sure Hibs will keep playing him.

Race for third

Image:

Aberdeen have impressed after a tough start to the season





Aberdeen currently sit third in the Scottish Premiership, just four points ahead of fifth-placed Hearts.

Thomson is expecting a real battle in the race for a European place.

“I think Robbie Neilson’s done a terrific job at Hearts and Jim Goodwin turned a corner after a difficult start at Aberdeen.

“They are two really good young managers who have good experience now as well.

Image:

Hearts are pushing for a third place finish





“They’re starting to get a bit of longevity now in management which is not easy, so it tells you they must be doing something right.

“I think Robbie’s assembled a really good squad, a competitive squad. If I was hedging my bets, even though it might be a disappointment for me, I think the Jambos might just edge that third place.”

The surprise package

Image:

David Martindale was named Scottish Premiership manager of the month for November





It has been an impressive season so far for Livingston who find themselves sitting in fourth in the Scottish Premiership as David Martindale targets their first top-six finish.

Thomson insists the manager deserves a lot of credit.

“I think he’s a different class, Davie, to be honest,” he said.

“He’s old school, he’s got old school mannerisms, I think he always conducts himself really well and his teams are difficult to play against.

“People talk about Ange Postecoglou’s style, Mick Beale’s style, David Martindale’s got his still and it works.

“I’m pretty sure his budget will be down near the bottom of the league so he had to recruit well and he has to get the best out of players.

“He is a breath of fresh air, it’s the best way to describe him and his teams always punch above.

“You know if you’re giving Davie Martindale a pound he’s going to get the best out of it.

“That’s the best way to describe him. I think every team that plays against Livingston will know they’re in a game and, if I was a manager, that’s the least you should expect from how your team looks. That’s easier said than done, trust me.

Relegation battle

Image:

Liam Fox’s Dundee United are bottom of the table





It is Dundee United who find themselves in the unenviable position of bottom in the Scottish Premiership, with Kilmarnock just three points above them.

Thomson believes experience could count come the end of the season.

“It’s a difficult one because Callum (Davidson) and St Johnstone went on a good run and picked up some points and parachuted themselves up the league.

“Liam (Fox) came into Dundee United and they had a couple of good results to start with then kit tailed off a bit.

Image:

Derek McInnes secured Kilmarnock’s top-flight return by winning the Championship last season





“Derek (McInnes) at Kilmarnock has been around the block. He’s got longevity as a manager but he’ll feel the pressure like everyone else because it’s natural, but he’s more experienced to feel that pressure.

“I’m pretty sure Kilmarnock will be ok but, at the same time, they’re in that fight with Dundee United.

“There are only a couple of results from going up the way to down the way. It’s intriguing to see how it’s going to pan out.”

