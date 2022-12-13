Secret WhatsApp message upgrade is what millions have been

A feature that WhatsApp users have long been craving could finally be coming to the world’s most popular chat app. As spotted by the eagle-eyed team at WABetainfo, it appears that the Meta-owned service is testing a “view once” option that would let users send messages that can only be read a single time before disappearing for good. This is something that’s long been offered by rivals such as Snapchat but, until now, WhatsApp has never shown any interest in releasing something similar.

According to WABetainfo, along with self-destructing, any chats sent using this function won’t include the ability to be forwarded to others or highlighted and copied.

It’s also highly likely that screenshots will also be blocked when sending a “view once” message making them totally secret. Of course, users can currently send something called Disappearing Messages via WhatsApp but these remain on the service for at least 24 hours before being deleted.

The new upgrade would mean confidential conversations could take place via the service as once a message is viewed it instantly vanishes for good. Currently, this WhatsApp feature is in beta testing and there’s no official word on when or if it will actually be released but hopefully more news will be announced soon.

WhatsApp has a habit of trying out new functionality and if this upgrade does go live expect more news in the coming months.

