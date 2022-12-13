Secret WhatsApp message upgrade is what millions have been

A feature that WhatsApp users have long been craving could finally be coming to the world’s most popular chat app. As spotted by the eagle-eyed team at WABetainfo, it appears that the Meta-owned service is testing a “view once” option that would let users send messages that can only be read a single time before disappearing for good. This is something that’s long been offered by rivals such as Snapchat but, until now, WhatsApp has never shown any interest in releasing something similar.
According to WABetainfo, along with self-destructing, any chats sent using this function won’t include the ability to be forwarded to others or highlighted and copied.
It’s also highly likely that screenshots will also be blocked when sending a “view once” message making them totally secret. Of course, users can currently send something called Disappearing Messages via WhatsApp but these remain on the service for at least 24 hours before being deleted.
The new upgrade would mean confidential conversations could take place via the service as once a message is viewed it instantly vanishes for good. Currently, this WhatsApp feature is in beta testing and there’s no official word on when or if it will actually be released but hopefully more news will be announced soon.
WhatsApp has a habit of trying out new functionality and if this upgrade does go live expect more news in the coming months.
Although “view once” chats are possibly on their way there is one new upgrade that is available right now.
WhatsApp recently announced that it has launched some fun avatars which offer users to create a caricature of themselves to use as stickers and responses to messages.
WhatsApp says the avatar can be used to create a digital version of each person and can be created from billions of combinations of diverse hairstyles, facial features, and outfits.
Once designed, it can then be added to profiles or be made into one of 36 custom stickers reflecting many different emotions and actions.
Explaining more, WhatsApp said: “Sending an avatar is a fast and fun way to share feelings with friends and family. It can also be a great way to represent yourself without using your real photo so it feels more private.
“For many people this will be the first time creating an avatar and we’ll continue to deliver style enhancements including lighting, shading, hair style textures, and more that will make avatars even better over time.
“We hope you enjoy creating and sharing your avatars, which will be rolling out to users everywhere from today.”
